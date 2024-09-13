Large alligator finds break in rainy weather to sunbathe on a Florida beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – In what has been labeled as an "unprecedented" rainfall event across parts of the Sunshine State, a large alligator was spotted sunbathing on a beach during a temporary lull in the rainy weather.

According to the City of Fernandina Beach, its staff was alerted to the alligator on Friday morning, and a photo was taken of the animal sitting harmlessly where the ocean meets the sand.

The occasion is not the first time in Northeast Florida that an alligator was spotted along the ocean’s edge, with city staff saying it’s a fairly normal occurrence.

"This beauty is hanging out at Seaside beach access this morning. Alligators taking a dip in salt water is a normal occurrence and no one should be alarmed. Please keep a wide berth," the city posted on its Facebook page.

Fortunately, it appeared bystanders either received word to stay away from the alligator or the threat of additional rainfall kept residents indoors.

Since the beginning of the month, parts of the Jacksonville metro have received more than a foot of rainfall thanks to a stalled frontal boundary.

Locals have described the rainfall event as extraordinary, and it has even led to flooding similar to that of a hurricane.

"I have declared a local state of emergency here in Fernandina. Due to the unprecedented, record rainfall overwhelming the stormwater system, some homes and businesses are experiencing stormwater coming through the wastewater system. Our number one priority is your safety. Our city team will be working through the night to do as much as we can," Bradley Bean, mayor of Fernandina Beach, said in a statement.

Flood waters are known to alter the habitats of a wide range of creatures, from ants to snakes and even alligators, but it is unclear whether the recent rainfall contributed to the latest sighting.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator population is estimated to be around 1.3 million across the state’s 67 counties.

The shape of a reptile’s snout is a clear indicator for distinguishing between an alligator and a crocodile. Alligators have a broader, U-shaped snout, while crocodiles have a much narrower, V-shaped snout, which is used for breathing.

The city did not specify what happened to the reptile, but any alligator that is at least four feet long and poses a potential threat to people, pets or property is considered a nuisance and can be euthanized with the proper permit.

According to FWC data, more than 9,000 nuisance alligators were harvested in 2023 across the state.