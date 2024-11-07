Search
Earth & Space
Fatal 'zombie deer' disease found in New York for first time in nearly 20 years

CWD causes physiological and behavioral changes, according to the National Park Service. Animals infected with CWD often starve and ultimately die.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Officials recently confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease, a deadly disease in deer, at a facility in upstate New York.

This is the first discovery of CWD in the Empire State in nearly two decades, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The last time CWD was confirmed was in 2005, when the disease was found in Oneida County in both captive and wild deer.

CWD affects the brain and nervous system of infected animals, NYSDEC said. It causes physiological and behavioral changes, such as an altered gait, head tremors and circling.

Because of these behaviors, deer that have been infected with CWD have been dubbed unofficially as "zombie deer."

The NYSDEC said the recent case of CWD was found in the region encompassing St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Herkimer Counties in October.

They noted that the discovery occurred while the New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets were conducting routine surveillance. The USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories then confirmed it.

FILE - A whitetail deer looks for food in the woods in the Wyomissing Parklands Thursday afternoon November 19, 2020. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

FILE - A whitetail deer looks for food in the woods in the Wyomissing Parklands Thursday afternoon November 19, 2020. 

(Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle / Getty Images)

According to the NYSDEC, both state and federal agencies are continuing to investigate this case of CWD to prevent the potential spread of the disease in New York.

They noted that no wild deer are known to be infected at this time.

CWD is nearly impossible to eradicate within populations of deer, along with elk and moose.

Humans cannot be infected with CWD, the NYSDEC said. However, people are advised against eating meat from an animal that is known to be infected with the disease.

