Fatal 'zombie deer' disease found in New York for first time in nearly 20 years

Officials recently confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease, a deadly disease in deer, at a facility in upstate New York.

This is the first discovery of CWD in the Empire State in nearly two decades, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The last time CWD was confirmed was in 2005, when the disease was found in Oneida County in both captive and wild deer.

CWD affects the brain and nervous system of infected animals, NYSDEC said. It causes physiological and behavioral changes, such as an altered gait, head tremors and circling.

Because of these behaviors, deer that have been infected with CWD have been dubbed unofficially as "zombie deer."

The NYSDEC said the recent case of CWD was found in the region encompassing St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Herkimer Counties in October.

WHY DEER HUNTING SEASON HAPPENS IN THE FALL

They noted that the discovery occurred while the New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets were conducting routine surveillance. The USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories then confirmed it.

According to the NYSDEC, both state and federal agencies are continuing to investigate this case of CWD to prevent the potential spread of the disease in New York.

They noted that no wild deer are known to be infected at this time.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

CWD is nearly impossible to eradicate within populations of deer, along with elk and moose.

Humans cannot be infected with CWD, the NYSDEC said. However, people are advised against eating meat from an animal that is known to be infected with the disease.