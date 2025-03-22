See how to look back on 10 billion years of cosmic history

PARIS - The European Space Agency has unveiled the first batch of data from its groundbreaking Euclid mission, offering a first look at vast, distant galaxies scattered across the cosmos.

Every day, the satellite sends back around 100 GB of data on features such as galaxy clusters, black holes and explosions of dying stars in an effort to answer the burning question: Why is our universe expanding at an accelerating rate?

According to ESA, the imagery released so far contains approximately 26 million galaxies, with the most distant being over 10.5 billion light-years away from Earth.

"With the release of the first data from Euclid’s survey, we are unlocking a treasure trove of information for scientists to dive into and tackle some of the most intriguing questions in modern science. With this, ESA is delivering on its commitment to enable scientific progress for generations to come," said Carole Mundell, ESA’s Director of Science, in a statement.

By the end of its six-year primary mission, Euclid will have surveyed one-third of the sky in high resolution, allowing scientists to build 3D renderings of the cosmos and gain deeper insight into the universe’s expansion.

"The full potential of Euclid to learn more about dark matter and dark energy from the large-scale structure of the cosmic web will be reached only when it has completed its entire survey. Yet, the volume of this first data release already offers us a unique first glance at the large-scale organization of galaxies, which we can use to learn more about galaxy formation over time," stated Clotilde Laigle, a Euclid mission scientist and data processing expert.

A critical aspect of the mission is the observation of what is known as dark matter - invisible material that neither absorbs nor emits light.

Space scientists say they can only measure it through what is known as gravitational lensing, which is the tendency of an object in space to bend light around it.

For instance, light emitted by the Sun warps around Earth to a certain degree, causing the light to appear distorted when observed from the receiving end.

According to government estimates, dark matter makes up about 85% of the universe, yet very little is known about it.

"We’re looking at galaxies from inside to out, from how their internal structures govern their evolution to how the external environment shapes their transformation over time," Laigle added. "Euclid is a goldmine of data, and its impact will be far-reaching, from galaxy evolution to the bigger-picture cosmology goals of the mission."

NASA says its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is expected to have a total lifespan cost of more than $4 billion, will join Euclid in providing important observations.

As of the latest status update, this high-tech equipment is expected to launch from Florida’s Space Coast in mid-2027, with operations beginning later in the year.