Endangered North Atlantic right whale spotting prompts boating restrictions along the East Coast

Endangered North Atlantic right whales were spotted off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, earlier this week, prompting an important reminder from officials.

The whales were detected east of the beach town. The Maryland Fishing and Boating Services is now warning residents and boaters to be cautious when traveling through the area.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries (NOAA), North Atlantic right whales are at a heightened risk of vessel strikes since they spend much of their time close to the water’s surface.

NOAA says vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglement represent the primary threats to the species, with about 86% of the whales becoming entangled at least once during their lifetime.

Right whales can also be difficult to spot from boats due to their dark-colored skin and lack of a dorsal fin. Environmental conditions such as bad weather, rough seas, murky water, and low light can further reduce a boater’s ability to see the whales.

To help prevent injuries and deaths, NOAA has implemented vessel seasonal management plans in several states along the East Coast to reduce the likelihood of collisions with these animals.

These collisions can lead to serious injury or death.

During these periods, vessels measuring 65 feet or longer must travel at speeds of 10 knots or fewer in designated areas.

Each region has different timeframes when the plan is in effect. For example, the Cape Cod Bay and Mid-Atlantic seasonal management areas run from Jan. 1 through May 15, while the Southeast region is in effect from Nov. 15 through April 15.

In addition to these measures, certain areas follow the Slow Zones program created by NOAA Fisheries. These zones notify vessel operators to reduce speeds after a right whale has been detected nearby.

For a period of 15 days after a sighting, boaters are encouraged to avoid the area or reduce speeds to 10 knots or fewer while traveling in the area.

The Ocean City slow zone is currently in effect through March 23.

According to the New England Aquarium, the North Atlantic right whale is one of the rarest whale species in the world.

In the early 1890s, commercial whalers had hunted the animal to the brink of extinction, according to NOAA.

They are typically seen off the coast of New England and Canada, but during the fall, they can be found swimming off the coast of South Carolina, Georgia and northeastern Florida.