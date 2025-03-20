See it: Endangered cougar cubs spotted in Michigan for first time in more than 100 years

Cougar cubs were recently spotted in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, becoming the first verified cougar cub sighting in over a century, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The agency shared a picture of one of the cubs, as the ground around the animal was blanketed in snow.

The cougar species virtually disappeared in the early 1900s due to hunting, but lately, numbers have slowly begun to tick up as officials were able to verify reports of 132 cougars.

However, unlike those cougars, the recent cub spotting was "unique," the Michigan DNR said.

For one, the recent reports of cougars were of adult male cougars, rather than cubs. Also, the cub sighting indicates that a female cougar, its mother, is in the area.

The DNR noted that, at the time the photos of the cubs were taken, the little ones were young and vulnerable. The agency is unsure of whether the animals will be seen again.

They encourage anyone who spots and is able to photograph cougar cubs to report them to the DNR website here.

The Michigan DNR said the cougar species is native to Michigan. Due to their low numbers, they are currently on the list of endangered mammals, which gives the animals legal protection from being hunted or harassed.