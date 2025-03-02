You can eat these 5 invasive animals to help population control, US Fish & Wildlife Service says

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants you to control the invasive species in your area. What is a good hunt without eating the prize? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is promoting these five invasive species to cook up on the grill.

An invasive species is an introduced non-native organism that begins to spread or expand its range from an original introduction and can potentially harm the environment, economy or human health. Invasive species outcompete native wildlife, destroy habitats and mess up ecosystems.

First on the list is the Nutria, an oversized wetland-loving rodent. These creatures were first brought to the U.S. via Elizabeth Lake, California, in 1899 for fur trade but began escaping over time. Their nonstop munching and burrowing destroy plants that keep marshes stable, inevitably leading to the loss of habitat for others.

The meat of a Nutria is lean and mild and tastes like rabbit – a good recipe for gumbo.

Another invasive species you can eat is the Northern Snakehead, a sharp-toothed species that can live outside the water for several days. That kind of ability allows them to wiggle into other freshwater habitats.

Snakeheads lie and wait at the bottom of shallow, slow-moving water before striking like a torpedo at its prey.

Despite their odd appearance, these creatures offer delicious firm, white and flaky meat. They can be grilled or fried into a tasty fish taco – if you're brave enough to try it.

The Green Iguana is the third tasty invasive species on the list, as these cold-blooded creatures plunder Florida's native plants and destabilize seawalls. These animals often burrow along or under seawalls or sidewalks, which causes them to collapse.

Their meat is often referred to as the chicken of the trees for its mild flavor. You can try roasting or grilling these creatures for a tasty meal.

Next on the list, we have the invasive Carp, a family of fish native to Europe and Asia. Common carp have been in the U.S. for over 100 years.

The four kinds of invasive carp were imported into the states for use in aquaculture ponds. An aquaculture pond is a body of water in which aquatic animals are raised for food.

Through flooding andaccidental release, the black, silver, bighead and grass carp have found their way into the Mississippi River system. This is like a giant freshwater highway for these carp to access many of the country's rivers and streams.

These surprisingly tasty fish can be grilled, blackened or turned into crispy fish cakes.

Lastly, we have one of the more obvious invasive species, the feral hogs or wild boars.

Much like the invasive carp, the hogs and boars hailed from Europe and Asia. These big creatures tear up forests, farmlands and wetlands across the country. The feral animals can also transmit diseases to others on farmlands, which can result in financial loss to farmers.

Surprisingly, wild boar is some of the best-tasting invasive meat you can get. They are also some of the most popular invasive species to hunt. Feral hog hunting is encouraged in many states, so you're not just getting a good meal, you're doing your duty as a conservationist.

The animal has a leaner and richer flavor than store-bought pork. Wild boars can be cooked in everything from smoked barbecue chili to burgers, tacos and even pasta. Grind it for burger meat, braise it for tacos, or go above and beyond and create a wild boar ragu over your pasta.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service encourages you to get out there and "Save a Swamp and Sauté a Nutria" for your community.