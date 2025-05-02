Massive offshore quake in rough seas of Drake Passage triggers tsunami alerts for parts of South America

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile -- A large 7.4 earthquake rattled the waters off South America in one of the world's roughest ocean passages Friday, triggering fears of a tsunami.

The quake struck about 272 miles south of Chile's Punta Arenas area and about 135 miles south of Ushuria in the area known as Drake's Passage just before 9 a.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

While the quake was estimated to be too small to trigger worldwide tsunami alerts, NOAA's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did issue a tsunami threat message for the coast of Chile within about 200 miles of the epicenter.

Waves reaching as high as 3-9 feet were possible along coastal Chile, while smaller waves of 1-3 feet were possible along some coasts of Antarctica.

Officials were also monitoring the possibility of waves reaching as far north along the Chilean coast as Golfo de Penas, arriving around 1:20 p.m. ET, and Puerto Williams, advising any waves wouldn't reach there till just before 3 p.m. ET.

There are no initial reports of any damage or injuries.