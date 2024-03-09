Small earthquake rattles South Carolina Saturday morning

ELGIN, S.C. — A small earthquake rattled South Carolina Saturday morning, adding another layer to an eventual morning around the Palmetto State.

The magnitude 2.8 quake struck just before 9:30 a.m. ET about 3 miles east of Elgin or about 20 miles outside of Columbia, according to the US Geological Society.

The earthquake was shallow — only about 2 miles deep.

There are no reports of damage but nearly 900 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

The quake came the same morning as strong thunderstorms moved through the state. Dozens of roads were blocked in Charleston due to flash flooding.