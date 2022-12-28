Watch: Bald eagle flies with Canadian goose clutched in talons

WANAPUM DAM, Wash. – It looks like something enjoyed its Christmas goose early this year. In the ultimate reality TV moment, a camera caught a bald eagle flying while clutching an entire Canadian goose in its talons earlier this month.

This is a slightly unusual sight because the majestic bird appears to travel effortlessly with its large snack-to-be. Despite being one of the largest birds in North America, an adult eagle can only pick up and fly carrying 5 to 6 pounds without wind, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Cooperative Extension.

Flying into the wind or taking off from a cliff, an adult eagle can hold 10 to 12 pounds. This catch appeared to be almost as large as the eagle.

Adult bald eagles need about three-quarters of a pound of meat per day to maintain their weight. Growing eagles require much more food, according to the Co-op Extension.

The camera looks over Washington’s Wanapum Dam, which spans the Columbia River in the center of the state. The dam generates enough hydropower to supply a city the size of Seattle, explained Chuck Allen, spokesman for the Grant County Public Utility District, in a statement.

"The footage captures how nature and hydropower coexist on the Columbia River," said Allen. "We manage shoreline areas with habitat for bald eagles, Canada geese and other animals."

Adult, male Canadian geese grow to about 24 pounds, according to Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources. Females are slightly smaller.

