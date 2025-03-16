Famed California eaglet dies during significant winter storm

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. – California’s famed eagles, Shadow and Jackie, recently welcomed hatchlings into the world, bringing joy to wildlife enthusiasts who follow the family through a live-streaming webcam, but recent developments have cast a shadow over the nest.

The non-profit organization Friends of Big Bear Valley recently shared the heartbreaking news that one of their eaglets had tragically passed away, leaving only two chicks behind.

According to a group member, suspicion started to arise after a powerful winter storm swept through the Golden State and much of the West Coast in recent days.

The atmospheric river event, which brought several feet of snow to the San Bernardino Mountains, created challenging conditions for local wildlife, which may have played a role.

"We do not know what happened or why it passed. The shorter snow berm now makes that chick partially visible in the nest bowl, on the right side. We do not know which chick it was because they were very close in size," the organization stated.

WATCH: BABY BALD EAGLES HATCH IN LONGTIME NEST OF BELOVED BIRD COUPLE

While the cause of death remains a mystery, the organization worked to squash rumors that one of the adults was involved.

"One false report says Shadow stepped on a chick yesterday afternoon. The truth: as Shadow was exiting the bowl, one chick was resting atop his foot, which they often do. It was briefly pulled away from the other chicks, but rolled back to them quickly…A second false report involves Jackie’s wingslap of a flying squirrel visit to the nest very early today. Truth: Jackie threw bits of snow from the nest during that episode, but nothing large enough to be a chick. Jackie’s wingslaps are on the surface. The bowl is deep and the chicks are large and heavy," a social media post by the Friends of Big Bear Valley stated.

The group notes that the remaining eaglets appear healthy, so despite the unfortunate loss, there is no cause for concern.

DEMISE OF AUSTRALIA’S LARGE KANGAROOS LIKELY NOT CAUSED BY CLIMATE CHANGE, STUDY SUGGESTS

Eagles typically lay their eggs during the early winter, which hatch just over a month later.

Over the years, cold weather and encounters with other animals have affected the productivity of Shadow and Jackie’s nests.

Despite challenges, the overall eagle population across North America has seen significant growth in recent decades, thanks in part to strong conservation efforts.

The American Eagle Foundation estimates that there are now over 300,000 bald eagles across the Lower 48, which has allowed the giant bird to be removed from the endangered species list.