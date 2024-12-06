Watch: Exhausted buck freed after becoming tangled in batting cage net at Colorado high school

DURANGO, Colo. – A large buck found himself in a precarious situation after becoming trapped in an enclosed batting cage at Colorado's Durango High School.

The exhausted deer was unable to free itself Wednesday morning from the tight grip of the baseball netting, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

SEE IT: RARE ALBINO DEER SPOTTED IN WISCONSIN AT START OF HUNTING SEASON

Fortunately, wildlife officers Brandon Dye, Luke Clancy and Steve McClung responded swiftly to the call for help. The team carefully tranquilized the deer and cut it free from the netting.

HUNTER BAGS MONSTER 20-POINT BUCK THAT ELUDED HIM FOR YEARS

Once released, the deer was able to regain its footing and return to the wild.

DEADHEAD BUCK SETS NEW STATE RECORD IN MINNESOTA

"Thanks to the quick reporting and actions of our wildlife officers, this buck will live to see another rut," the agency said.

Wildlife officials remind others that this time of year is crucial for being mindful of potential hazards for wildlife. Removing or securing items like netting, fishing line and holiday decorations can help prevent these types of incidents.

"We talk about tangle hazards a lot this time of year," the said. "There's still time to be a good neighbor to wildlife and remove potential tangle hazards from your property."