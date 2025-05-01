Watch: Drone video shows shark annoyed by fish chasing it along Florida Gulf Coast

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Drone video of a shark being chased by three fish was making big waves in the southwest Florida town of Dunedin.

As the scene plays out, the three fish can be seen tailing the shark, which appears to be quite bothered by the unexpected entourage.

"Watch these fish annoy the shark and follow him around," said John Yanchoris, who filmed the chase with his drone. "You’ll see the shark flip around several times trying to get the fish to stop following him. Amazing!"

The shark's movements to dissuade the animals from following it seem to become more aggressive as the video plays on, given how much more the shark splashes in the water.

Yanchoris described the scene as "awesome."