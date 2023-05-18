Video shows struggling newborn dolphin rescued by off-duty Florida deputy

HUDSON, Fla. - A young dolphin is recuperating at SeaWorld Orlando after being rescued by an off-duty Pasco County, Florida, deputy off the coast of Hudson.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was fishing in Gulf on May 10 when he spotted a dolphin calf that appeared to be hours old, alone, and in distress.

The deputy said the calf was swimming in a circle and struggling to get above water to breathe, according to a report from FOX 13 News in Tampa.

The deputy contacted the sheriff’s office marine unit which took the dolphin about 30 minutes south to Clearwater by boat to meet a crew from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The young dolphin was ultimately transferred to the care of SeaWorld Rescue by Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

SeaWorld Rescue says that while the male dolphin is still in critical condition, he is showing signs of improvement and swimming on his own.

Rescue crews say if you come across an animal in distress it is important to notify the proper authority immediately and keep an eye on the animal from a distance to help responders locate it.