Watch: Rare white dolphin spotted swimming off Florida coast

DUNEDIN, Fla. – A rare white dolphin was spotted off the coast of Florida earlier this month.

Stephen A. Thompson said he was on his balcony in Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin while trying to take a video of another dolphin when the white dolphin came into view.

"I’ve personally never (seen) one before and thought it was unusual," he added.

EXTREMELY RARE WHITE KANGAROOS SPOTTED AT AUSTRALIAN WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

Biologists say it's extremely rare, and it's likely that this dolphin was born with normal coloration and got light over time.

A similar white dolphin, known as Cherub, was seen on video swimming last April in a canal in Clearwater for the first time in over a year. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the dolphin was suspected to have hypo-pigmentation.