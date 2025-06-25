Dolphin disease found in Hawaii can spread to humans, scientists say

HONOLULU – Hawaii researchers have discovered dolphins infected with a bacterial disease that can transfer to humans.

The disease is caused by bacteria known as Brucella ceti, and it was found in three dolphins stranded on the shorelines of Oahu.

Two of the dolphins were found in the town of Waimānalo in southeastern Oahu on June 7 and 8, with the third dolphin found farther north in Waikane.

Scientists believe the cause of the dolphin strandings was a new strain of Brucella ceti, which could signal a larger problem for dolphins and whales in Hawaiian waters.

They added that dolphins and other marine mammals infected with Brucella ceti often had severe infections of the lungs and brain, along with infections from viruses such as morbillivirus and herpesvirus.

As far as humans are concerned, the bacteria can cause chronic arthritis, neurological issues and flu-like symptoms, officials said.

They noted that the bacteria can spread from dolphins to humans by physical contact.

"Brucella ceti can be dangerous to humans who touch infected marine mammals," said Kristi West, associate researcher at UH Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience (CTAHR) who directs the university’s Health and Stranding Lab. "It is best to be cautious and avoid touching or handling stranded animals. We strongly urge the public to report any whales and dolphins in distress in the ocean or stranded on beaches."

Should individuals come across a dead or distressed dolphin or other marine mammal, they are encouraged to notify the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 1(888) 256-9840.