Rock crushed by Mars rover reveals crystals never before seen on Red Planet

NASA announced this week that rocks made of pure sulfur have been discovered on the Red Planet.

The yellow sulfur crystals in a pure form have never been seen before on Mars. Earlier findings have been sulfur-based minerals, or a mixture of sulfur and other materials, according to NASA.

The crystals were found accidentally when NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover cracked open a rock to expose the crystals, according to the space agency. The rover then found an entire field of what scientists believe are also sulfur-laden rocks.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"Finding a field of stones made of pure sulfur is like finding an oasis in the desert," said Curiosity’s project scientist, Ashwin Vasavada of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

"It shouldn’t be there, so now we have to explain it," she added. "Discovering strange and unexpected things is what makes planetary exploration so exciting."

The discovery may be evidence of liquid water that existed at some point in Mars’s past. Where the crystals were found – the Gediz Vallis channel – may have been carved by flows of water, according to NASA.

NASA SEEKS NEW IDEAS FOR MARS SAMPLE RETURN MISSION DUE TO BUDGET CONSTRAINTS

Mars Curiosity launched in 2011 with a mission to see if the Red Planet had an environment that was conducive to supporting microbial life, NASA said. The rover continues its investigation by studying the planet's rock record.