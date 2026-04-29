Dangerous great white shark temporarily closes strip of popular California beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An active great white shark off the coast of one of California's most popular beaches has resulted in a 48-hour closure of a strip of the Pacific Ocean.

Huntington Beach, popularly known as "Surf City USA," has long attracted locals and visitors with its celebrated beaches and consistent surf, though sharks—while rarely dangerous—are a regular presence in these waters.

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On Wednesday morning, lifeguards observed a 9 to 10-foot great white shark actively feeding on a dead sea lion in the surf line at Sunset Beach, city officials said.

The shark was exhibiting aggressive behavior near the shore – forcing city officials to take action.

"For public safety, the water is closed for 48 hours within one mile in each direction at North Pacific Avenue and 12th Street (Sunset Beach Tower 12)," the City of Huntington Beach said.

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While the presence of a large great white shark alone is enough to have swimmers, surfers and lifeguards concerned – the risk increases when the apex predator is actively feeding on a large food source like a sea lion.

This temporary closure comes just after a popular Huntington Beach surf competition was put on hold due to the same threat: a massive great white shark.

On April 23, the Vans Jack’s Surfboards Pro was scheduled to have professional surfers trading waves next to Huntington's trademark pier, but an estimated 10-foot great white shark had other plans.

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The competition was suspended for 24 hours after a shark was spotted within the competition zone, prompting officials to close a one-mile stretch of water in each direction. The area was later reopened, and the event proceeded without incident.

While the shark that delayed the surf competition and the one spotted Wednesday were each estimated at around 10 feet in length, it is unclear whether they were the same animal, but they both fall within the juvenile range.

Great white sharks are typically born at 4 to 5-feet-long and grow gradually, reaching roughly 10 feet during adolescence, while fully mature adults can exceed 20 feet and rank among the ocean’s apex predators.

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While shark sightings are a regular occurrence in California, shark attacks are extremely rare.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, there have only been 11 documented shark incidents since 1950 in Orange County.