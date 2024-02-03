Search
Earth & Space
Critically endangered California condors released into the wild

The largest land bird in North America, the California condor is critically endangered. For reference, by 1982, the number of California condors in the world had plummeted to 22.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
PORTLAND – Seven California condors that were hatched and raised at an Oregon Zoo facility were recently released in central California, according to Oregon Zoo officials.

Officials noted the release marked an important step in the effort to save the species, which is the largest land bird in North America. For reference, by 1982, the number of California condors in the world had plummeted to 22.  

In the more than 40 years since, California condors have been brought into human care to help the population bounce back from the brink of extinction.

California condor release at San Simeon, California.

California condor release at San Simeon, California. 

(Oregon Zoo / FOX Weather)

One of those efforts includes the Oregon Zoo’s program at its Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation, where the seven recently released condors were born in the spring of 2022.

Zoo officials said the critically endangered birds were then released in December 2023 at a release site in San Simeon, California. They noted that the area is home to a growing population of free-flying condors inhabiting redwood forests and rocky shorelines.

The released birds were "soft releases," officials said. This means that the birds, which were contained in flight pens with automated doors, were able to leave the pens on their own time.

Condors fly above the research site on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2013, in Big Sur, Calif. The California Condor research camp high in the steep coastal range above Big Sur is the site of the Ventana Wildlife Society's Condor Recovery Program, where California Condors are analyzed for lead contamination, their general health and electronic tracking devices they wear are checked for proper operation.

FILE: A California condor flies over the Golden State. The birds have an average wingspan of about 9.5 feet and weigh around 20 pounds, according to the National Park Service. 

(Michael Macor / The San Francisco Chronicle / FOX Weather)

"It’s so wonderful to see them take flight," said Kelli Walker, the senior condor keeper at the Oregon Zoo. "We’ve had a lot of success with Oregon Zoo condors pairing off with their wild counterparts to hatch the next generation of free-flying birds."

In an announcement made Tuesday, the condors released in December seem to be thriving.

"The condors released last month are doing great so far," said Joe Burnett, condor program manager at the Ventana Wildlife Society, which operates the condor release site in San Simeon. "They’re roosting in good spots and getting plenty to eat."

A female condor and her six-month-old offspring perch on a rock.

FILE: A female condor (right) and her six-month-old offspring (left) perch on a rock. The National Park Service said that, while the exact lifespan of California condors is unknown, they are estimated to live more than 60 years.

(Gavin Emmons / National Park Service / FOX Weather)

Since 2003, more than 73 condors reared at the Oregon Zoo have gone out to pens for release, according to zoo officials.

Because of California condor conservation efforts like those by the Oregon Zoo, the number of California condors in the world has risen to 500, zoo officials said. Most of those birds are flying free.

