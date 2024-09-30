Watch: 'Comet of a century' puts on beautiful show while zooming by Earth

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS put on a beautiful show in the Northern Hemisphere this weekend, and it won't be the last chance to see the celestial show dubbed the "comet of a century."

Astronomers and skygazers have been anticipating the flyby since Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) was discovered last year. Astronomers said the comet was set to reach perihelion, its closest point to the Sun, on Sept. 27 and then spin back around for another visit to Earth's neighborhood.

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS didn't disappoint over the weekend. Video captured by Shreenivasan Manievannan shows the comet zooming over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, at sunrise.

NASA astronauts living and working on the International Space Station were treated to a spectacular show about 200 miles above Earth. The Northern lights were dancing above Earth as the comet zoomed through the horizon.

The video at the top of the story was taken by NASA Astronaut Matthew Dominick.

"Comet rises above the horizon just before orbital sunrise amongst aurora and swirling satellites," Dominick wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to NASA, if the comet survives its closest encounter with the Sun, it will swing back when Earth makes its closest approach around Oct. 12. The amount of gas and dust the comet gives off will determine how bright it appears in the sky.

NASA said the best time to look for Comet Tsuchinshan–ATLAS is in the evening on or before Oct. 12, as the comet will be above the western horizon after sunset.