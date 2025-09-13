Watch: Coati mothers, babies scurry across road in Arizona park

WILCOX, Ariz. – A merry troupe of coatis moms and babies were spotted along a road in Chiricahua National Monument in Arizona.

Cousins of raccoons, the playful coatis gathered and excitedly squeaked with their tails shooting straight up like puppet strings.

The furry critters then dispersed, scurrying off to the other side of the road and disappearing into the shrub.

Coatis are always on the move as they forage for their feast, according to the National Park Service.

The animals use their long snouts and flexible noses to dig and root out insects, snakes and lizards, and they use their climbing skills to reach tasty berries, nuts and birds’ eggs.

Female coatis and their young typically live in bands, and they are joined by males during mating season, the NPS said.

These gatherings at Chiricahua National Monument often occur on roads, so the NPS advises park visitors to please drive carefully and to follow speed limits.

Chiricahua National Monument is located in the southeastern corner of Arizona, which is along the northernmost region of the coati range. That range extends as far south as Peru.