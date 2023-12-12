Watch: Chihuahua running on busy highway saved by drivers in New York

NEW YORK CITY – Dashcam footage shot last week shows a runaway chihuahua dodging traffic on the Staten Island Expressway in New York.

Named Bean, the chihuahua reportedly made his way onto the highway after being frightened by a barking pit bull.

The video begins with Bean running along the right-hand lane of the Staten Island Expressway. Vehicles near the pup can be seen slowing down with their hazard lights to shield the pup from traffic whizzing by.

Above, a still from the video shows the moment a motorist in a silver SUV drives ahead of Bean, stops her vehicle and then steps out onto the busy highway to try to grab the animal. However, Bean escapes and continues running.

Eventually, Bean makes his way to the left-hand shoulder of the highway. The silver SUV and the vehicle recording the dashcam footage, shot by driver Katie Montello, remain near the chihuahua as he continues running along the road.

At one point, the vehicles trying to keep Bean safe along the shoulder drive up to see another motorist stop her to try to catch Bean. She can be seen bending down to swoop up the pup, but he jukes and runs around her and back into traffic.

The motorist then runs after Bean in the left-hand lane as vehicles drive nearby. A few slow down, with one SUV stopping ahead of the woman and Bean.

Bean scurries underneath, as seen in the image above, before finally getting caught.