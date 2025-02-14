VIDEO: Several rescued from bus in Peru after becoming stuck in flooded river

LIMA, Peru - Several people were rescued from a bus that became stuck in the powerful currents of the Chicama River in northern Peru, authorities reported.

Video released by the country’s national police showed the daring rescue that took place after heavy rainfall impacted much of the region.

First responders attached rescue lines to the bus in order to guide passengers to safety, all of whom made it to the shoreline unharmed.

Police did not say why the bus attempted to cross the swift-moving current, which led to this particularly dangerous situation.

The incident unfolded after Peru faced widespread rainfall, with meteorological authorities issuing red alerts for 18 regions across the country.

The alerts warned residents to be prepared for potential landslides, flash floods and road blockages, especially in areas where the ground was already saturated.

The Chicama Valley is located in northern Peru and is an agricultural stronghold, with sugarcane being a top commodity.

WHERE DO VALENTINE’S DAY FLOWERS COME FROM?

Several hundred miles east, police reported helping families in the San Martín region deal with the torrential rainfall.

"Police from the Yurayacu police station were mobilized to assist families affected by flooding caused by heavy rains. They helped in the transfer of people and goods," first responders posted on social media.

First responders even attended to pets, who were ultimately taken to the local police station and given food and care.

According to tourism officials in Peru, the country of approximately 34 million people experiences its rainy season from December through March, coinciding with the summer months.

COULD CLIMATE CHANGE BE TO BLAME FOR SOUTH AMERICAN DROUGHT?

In January, the U.S. embassy in Lima announced that a state of emergency had been issued for 20 regions of the country and warned visitors that travel to the region may be affected through March.

"Individuals living in or traveling through areas prone to flooding are urged to take preventive actions, stay away from streams and rivers, reconsider crossing through standing bodies of water of unknown depth, and be attentive to the recommendations of local authorities. Travelers should take into account this increased danger in making their plans," the embassy warned travelers.

Additionally, authorities warned that parts of the famed Inca Trail, a hiking path that leads to Machu Picchu, were closed because of the extreme weather.

Machu Picchu is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and consists of the remains of a village built by the Incas around the 15th century.