Earth & Space
'Unlikely' that solar flares caused cellphone outage across US, NOAA says

AT&T is the nation’s largest cellular service provider, making up about 46.9% of the market share, according to Statista.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The Sun recently emitted two major solar flares, but officials at NOAA said the flares do not seem to have caused Thursday's nationwide outage of cellular service.

Solar flares are explosions of energy that occur on the Sun’s surface, often appearing as localized bursts of bright light. Although the energy they emit can disrupt technology on Earth and in orbit, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction said the recent flares and outage are unrelated.

"While solar flares can affect communication systems, radar, and the Global Positioning System, based on the intensity of the eruption and associated phenomena, it is highly unlikely that these flares contributed to the widely reported cellular network outages," they said.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured these images of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flashes in the upper left area of the Sun – on Feb. 21 and 22, 2024. The images show a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in teal. Credit: NASA/SDO

The bright flash is one of two major solar flares recently detected by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.

(NASA / SDO / FOX Weather)

According to NOAA, one of the recent solar flares peaked at 6:07 p.m. ET Wednesday, while the other peaked at 1:32 a.m. ET Thursday. Both were ranked 3, or Strong, out of 5 on NOAA’s Radio Blackout scale.

Many Americans woke up Thursday morning with no service on their cellphones. FOX Business reported that outages for AT&T customers, in particular, began about 3:30 a.m. ET, citing Downdetector. The number of outages grew to more than 73,000 customers by about 9 a.m. ET.

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning," AT&T said in a statement released at 10:15 a.m. ET. "Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers."

A woman walks past signage for AT&amp;T in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2024. Nearly 75,000 AT&amp;T customers reported cell phone service outages on February 22, 2024, according to tracking website Downdetector. The issue was clustered in several cities, including Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, the website said. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

A woman walks past signage for AT&amp;T in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2024. 

(Mandel NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)

The number of AT&T customer outages dropped to just over 4,000 by 2 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Other cellular providers stated that they were not affected by the outage.

"Verizon's network remains fully operational. Some customers may have experienced issues this morning when calling or texting those served by another carrier. Our network continues to function normally," said Verizon in a statement Thursday.

"We did not experience an outage. Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks," said T-Mobile in a statement Thursday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: A cellular tower is seen on February 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

A cellular tower is seen on February 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 

(Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

AT&T is the nation’s largest cellular service provider, making up about 46.9% of the market share, according to Statista. Verizon comes in second at 28.6% of the market, and T-Mobile comes in third with 23.5%.

