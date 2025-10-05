California Condor delicately treated for fractured wing at Oakland Zoo

Video footage from the zoo shows staff members carefully bringing the California Condor inside the facility to be assessed for injuries.
OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland Zoo is home to a wide variety of cute and fascinating animals, one of which recently exhibited minor injuries that prompted officials to take action.
During this summer, staff members from the Northern California Condor Restoration Program noticed issues with the wing of the bird known as C0, and it was transported to the zoo’s Condor Recovery Center for further evaluation.
According to experts at the Oregon Zoo, condors stretch up to 10 feet from wingtip to wingtip, as the once-endangered species is the largest land bird in North America.
In 1987, the entire wild population was reduced to just 22 birds. They were finally reintroduced into the wild in 1992 after years of conservation and recovery efforts.
In 1987, the entire wild population was reduced to just 22 birds. They were finally reintroduced into the wild in 1992 after years of conservation and recovery efforts. With a wingspan up to nine and a half feet, condors are the largest flying birds in North America.
Video footage from the zoo shows staff members carefully bringing the animal inside the facility to be assessed for injuries, where it briefly flies around its pen in short bursts.