D'oh! Baby deer freed from fence, runs right back into trouble

PIEDMONT, Okla. – Oklahoma deputies recently helped free a baby deer whose hoof had become stuck on a wire fence.

Footage shared in late September shows the animal dangling on the roadside fence, which had a strong grip on the deer's right back hoof.

A deputy then takes a pair of large wire cutters and clips the fence.

Suddenly freed, the deer collapses onto the ground and dashes away – only run straight into and trip over a bucket next to a tree.

"Sometimes it takes a second to get your bearings after being stuck," officials with the Piedmont Police Department said.

Oklahoma is home to mule deer and white-tailed deer, which is the more abundant of the two, according to Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and Forestry.