D'oh! Baby deer freed from fence, runs right back into trouble

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Oklahoma deputies help baby deer stuck on a fence

PIEDMONT, Okla.Oklahoma deputies recently helped free a baby deer whose hoof had become stuck on a wire fence. 

Footage shared in late September shows the animal dangling on the roadside fence, which had a strong grip on the deer's right back hoof. 

A deputy then takes a pair of large wire cutters and clips the fence. 

(Piedmont Police Department / FOX Weather)

Suddenly freed, the deer collapses onto the ground and dashes away – only run straight into and trip over a bucket next to a tree. 

"Sometimes it takes a second to get your bearings after being stuck," officials with the Piedmont Police Department said. 

