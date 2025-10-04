D'oh! Baby deer freed from fence, runs right back into trouble
Oklahoma is home to mule deer and white-tailed deer, which is the more abundant of the two, according to Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
PIEDMONT, Okla. – Oklahoma deputies recently helped free a baby deer whose hoof had become stuck on a wire fence.
Footage shared in late September shows the animal dangling on the roadside fence, which had a strong grip on the deer's right back hoof.
A deputy then takes a pair of large wire cutters and clips the fence.
Suddenly freed, the deer collapses onto the ground and dashes away – only run straight into and trip over a bucket next to a tree.
"Sometimes it takes a second to get your bearings after being stuck," officials with the Piedmont Police Department said.
Oklahoma is home to mule deer and white-tailed deer, which is the more abundant of the two, according to Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and Forestry.