Watch: Bull elk rams vehicle in Canadian national park

ALBERTA, Canada – Footage shot on Sept. 22 shows a male elk ramming its horns into a vehicle in Jasper National Park in southwestern Alberta, Canada.

Alberta couple John and Gayle Krampl witnessed the incident, as they were driving behind the vehicle that caught the elk’s attention. Gayle Krampl recorded the video from the passenger's seat.

The video begins on a two-lane road winding through the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Traffic grinds to a halt as two elk make their way across the road.

A bull elk, or male elk, is seen near one vehicle that had pulled off onto the shoulder, before then walking across the road to the vehicle in front of the Krampls.

"Oh, Jesus! This is dangerous," Gayle Krampl is heard saying in the video.

For a moment, the elk disappears from view with only his antlers rising above the height of the vehicle. Then, a loud thud is heard, as the bull rams his antlers into the metal grill.

As the elk walks to one side of the vehicle, the driver slowly begins to turn the vehicle away from the elk in an attempt to drive away. The elk, which is now fully visible from the Krampls’ perspective, proceeds to ram the side of the vehicle before it speeds off.

The Krampls take the opportunity to drive away, as well, passing the aggressive elk and two others grazing on the side of the road.

According to Jasper National Park officials, elk can be aggressive and attack without warning, despite appearing docile. Bull elk, in particular, can be quite belligerent during the fall mating season, which runs from August through September.

Officials recommended never stopping your vehicle between male and female elks, as bulls can become extremely aggressive while protecting their harems during mating season. The animals could charge at and damage your vehicle.

Park visitors are asked to stay at least 100 feet away from elk.