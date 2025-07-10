Search
Earth & Space
'Buck Moon', the first full moon of summer, to grace skies Thursday night

The name honors the new antlers of buck deer that push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur during the early summer.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
July's full Buck Moon as seen around the world

Attention all stargazers, the first full moon of this summer rises on Thursday night in the U.S.

The first full moon of July is called a Buck Moon, hailing from the Indigenous Algonquin tribes in the Eastern U.S., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.  

The name honors the new antlers of buck deer that push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur during the early summer.

    The Full Buck Moon rises behind Torre del Serpe in Otranto, Italy, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images) ( )

    ATHENS, GREECE - JULY 10: The full moon known as buck moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Sounion, Greece on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

    MOSUL, IRAQ - JULY 10: The 'Buck Moon', named after the time when male deer grow new antlers, rises behind ferris wheel in Mosul, Iraq on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

    ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 10: The 'Buck Moon', named after the time when male deer grow new antlers, rises behind the Atakule tower in Ankara, Turkiye, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

The July full moon can also be referred to as a Thunder Moon due to frequent summer thunderstorms, according to the almanac.

CRITICAL CHANGE MADE TO 2025 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST

The peak of the full moon occurred just after 4:30 p.m. ET, but the moon will essentially look full for the next two nights. 

Upcoming full moons

Next up on the full moon list will come Aug. 9 when it gets the name "Sturgeon Moon."

Here are the rest of the moon names:

  • September 7: Corn Moon
  • October 6: Harvest Moon
  • November 5: Beaver Moon
  • December 4: Cold Moon

If clouds get in the way or you don’t have the chance to check out the bright lights of a full moon on Thursday evening, you’ll have plenty of chances to stargaze for the month.

