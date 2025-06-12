Dolphin calf whose birth video went viral dies at Chicago zoo after just 4 days: 'His impact was profound'

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – A 4-day-old bottlenose dolphin calf, who had captured hearts online, has died at an Illinois zoo.

Despite showing promising early development — nursing well, slipstreaming with his mother, Allie, and receiving strong maternal care — the male calf experienced a sudden decline Wednesday evening, Brookfield Zoo Chicago announced Thursday morning. He was estimated to be 33-37 pounds and 45-47 inches long. The zoo was expected to name him this summer.

WATCH: DOLPHIN GIVES BIRTH TO FIRST DOLPHIN CALF AT CHICAGO ZOO IN OVER 10 YEARS

However, despite 24-hour expert monitoring and support, the calf experienced a rapid and unexpected decline Wednesday evening, zoo officials said, as they investigate an official cause of death.

"Though his time with us was heartbreakingly short, his impact was profound," the zoo said. "He will live on in the hearts of the zoo and all who cared for him with such love and dedication."

The calf was the first born at the zoo in a decade, and footage released Saturday showed his 38-year-old mother swimming closely with her newborn. Zoo staff are now providing Allie and the rest of the dolphin group with attentive care as they mourn the calf.

The zoo emphasized the fragile nature of the early lives of dolphin calves, noting the significant challenges they face, even under expert care. In the wild, one in five calves don't survive their first year.

"This loss is deeply felt across the zoo," they added, especially among the dedicated animal care and veterinary teams. "Their dedication and compassion are at the heart of everything we do."