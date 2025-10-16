Bronze box from ancient Roman Empire discovered in Eastern Europe

TURDA, Romania – A bronze, temple-shaped box dating back over 1,700 years was discovered in central Romania, officials with the Turda History Museum announced in late September.

Archaeologists unearthed the box over the summer in the city of Turda, which was a civilian settlement under ancient Roman rule from around the 1st century until the late 3rd century.

Small enough to fit into the palm of one’s hand, the box is well-preserved, according to museum officials. It dons the facade of a temple and was likely used for religious purposes.

The box was discovered during an excavation of multiple structures belonging to a Roman civilian. Other discoveries at the site included coins, jewelry, clothing accessories and decorative components of furniture.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The city of Turda was part of the ancient region of Dacia in Eastern Europe. Dacia held natural resources, such as salt and gold, that attracted the interests of Roman Emperors such as Julius Caesar.