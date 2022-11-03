Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Yes, bears can have snow days, too.

Two cubs were playfully duking it out in the fresh snow in South Lake Tahoe, California, on Tuesday while a "momma bear" carefully observed.

Jeff Moore, who recorded the video, said the larger bear could be heard "grunting" at the cubs as if to tell them to "get out of the tree."

As much as 4 inches of snowfall has been reported in South Lake Tahoe over the past 24 hours, the National Weather Service in Reno said on Tuesday afternoon.

"We saw 8-12 inches along the Sierra crest, 2-8 inches in Mono County west of US-395, 4-8 inches in the Tahoe Basin, trace to 0.5 inches along valley floors of Reno-Sparks, and 4-6 inches along the Carson Range," the agency said.