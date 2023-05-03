Watch: 2 boaters, dog plucked from catamaran by Coast Guard as it sank off Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Two people and a dog were rescued after their boat began taking on water off the Georgia coast.

Coast Guard watchstanders in nearby Charleston, South Carolina said they received a distress call about 5:30 p.m. Monday near St. Catherine’s Sound. A man aboard the 28-foot catamaran Pisces gave his position and boat name on VHF marine radio.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on the scene and hoisted them to safety.

"We were able to locate the survivors' exact position because of an alert from their personal locator beacon," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Murray, the flight mechanic on the case.

The beacon can transmit personalized distress signals and helps rescuers find you during search and rescue missions.

"If you own a boat, the Coast Guard highly recommends this safety equipment," Murray said. "It can save your life, as we saw firsthand."

The survivors were transported to Hunter Army Airfield, where paramedics awaited them.