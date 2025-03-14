Search
Earth & Space
Blood Moon rises, total lunar eclipse enchants skywatchers across America

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
NASA Artemis III and LRO Project Scientist Dr. Noah Petro spoke about the total lunar eclipse and Blood Moon that will occur tonight, along with what causes the red "blood" hue of the Moon.

Blood Moon lunar eclipse will be visible for all Americans

NASA Artemis III and LRO Project Scientist Dr. Noah Petro spoke about the total lunar eclipse and Blood Moon that will occur tonight, along with what causes the red "blood" hue of the Moon.

For the first time in three years, all 50 states were treated to a total lunar eclipse late Thursday night and early Friday morning when the Sun, Earth and Blood Worm Moon aligned.

A total lunar eclipse happens during a full Moon when the Earth is exactly between the Sun and the Moon.

During the eclipse, the Moon glowed "blood red," which is why March's full Moon is known as the Blood Moon. March's full Moon is also known as the Worm Moon – a name that probably comes from the emergence of earthworms this time of year. Put it all together, and you have the Blood Worm Moon.

  • Image 1 of 8

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse on March 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images))

  • Image 2 of 8

    A lunar eclipse is seen during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse above Los Angeles, California, on March 13, 2025.  ((Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Image 3 of 8

    DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse  on March 14, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. ((Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo Getty Images))

  • Image 4 of 8

    MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: The full Blood Worm Moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Merritt Island, Florida.  ((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))

  • Image 5 of 8

    DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse  on March 14, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. ((Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo Getty Images))

  • Image 6 of 8

    A partial lunar eclipse is seen during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse above Palm Springs, California, on March 13, 2025.  ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Image 7 of 8

    DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: The moon is partly covered in the Earth shadow during a phase of the lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida.  ((Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo Getty Images))

  • Image 8 of 8

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - MARCH 13: The full Worm Moon rises above the skyline of Brooklyn and the Statue of Liberty as the sun sets in New York City ahead of a total lunar eclipse on March 13, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.  ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images))

Take a look at all the stages of the eclipse from the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire.

Why does the Moon appear red during a lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, the Moon was eclipsed by Earth's shadow on March 14. The eclipse began at 11:57 p.m. ET Thursday and reached totality at 2:59 a.m. ET Friday. 

The "blood red" appearance of the Moon happens when the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, known as the umbra.  Any sunlight that is not blocked by Earth, filters through our atmosphere to the lunar surface, according to the space agency.

The same process is what makes the sky blue and sunsets orange-red. NASA said sunlight contains a rainbow of properties. Red-orange light travels farther than cooler wavelengths like blue, which scatter. 

"It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon," according to NASA. 

This graphic shows different phases of a lunar eclipse. 

(FOX Weather)

How to watch the lunar eclipse if you missed it

If the eclipse was too late for you, or the weather blocked your view, you can still see the eclipse online.

FOX Weather streamed different views of the lunar eclipse on YouTube. Watch it back here:

