Blood Moon rises, total lunar eclipse enchants skywatchers across America

For the first time in three years, all 50 states were treated to a total lunar eclipse late Thursday night and early Friday morning when the Sun, Earth and Blood Worm Moon aligned.

A total lunar eclipse happens during a full Moon when the Earth is exactly between the Sun and the Moon.

During the eclipse, the Moon glowed "blood red," which is why March's full Moon is known as the Blood Moon. March's full Moon is also known as the Worm Moon – a name that probably comes from the emergence of earthworms this time of year. Put it all together, and you have the Blood Worm Moon.

Take a look at all the stages of the eclipse from the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire.

Why does the Moon appear red during a lunar eclipse?

According to NASA , the Moon was eclipsed by Earth 's shadow on March 14. The eclipse began at 11:57 p.m. ET Thursday and reached totality at 2:59 a.m. ET Friday.

The "blood red" appearance of the Moon happens when the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, known as the umbra. Any sunlight that is not blocked by Earth, filters through our atmosphere to the lunar surface, according to the space agency.

The same process is what makes the sky blue and sunsets orange-red. NASA said sunlight contains a rainbow of properties. Red-orange light travels farther than cooler wavelengths like blue, which scatter.

"It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon," according to NASA.

How to watch the lunar eclipse if you missed it

If the eclipse was too late for you, or the weather blocked your view, you can still see the eclipse online.

