Bright Beaver Moon illuminates streak of snow from Kansas to Chicago in spectacular satellite image

Tens of millions of Americans crisscrossed the U.S. last week to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving as a powerful winter storm dumped snow across the Plains states and Midwest, and the freshly fallen snow combined with the brightness of the full Beaver Moon made for an incredible sight from high above the Earth.

A spectacular image captured by a satellite showed a bright streak of snow from Kansas to Chicago around 2:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 27, confirming the famous line "The Moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow gave the luster of midday to objects below" from the holiday favorite 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The NASA Earth Observatory image also shows cities and structures being illuminated in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

Wichita, Kansas, which can be seen in the image above, picked up 8 inches of snow on Nov. 25, which is now the second-snowiest November day on record in the city since recordkeeping began back in 1888.

Topeka, Kansas, which can also be seen in the image above to the west of Kansas City, Missouri, saw its second-snowiest November day since 1887 on Nov. 25 after picking up 6.3 inches of snow.

The winter weather then caused travel disruptions when it moved into the Midwest on Sunday, the busiest travel day of the year.