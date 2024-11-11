Beaver Moon: Final Supermoon of 2024 rises on Friday

Skygazers will see the final extra bright full Moon of the year, known as a Supermoon, when the Beaver full Moon rises this Friday.

The Moon reaches peak illumination just before 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 15. With the earlier sunsets in standard time, those on the East Coast won't have to wait long to see the Moon in the sky.

Full Moons have dozens of different nicknames; most are associated with seasonal changes. In the U.S., these names typically have Native American history, including the Beaver Moon. According to the Farmer's Almanac, November's full Moon was aptly named for the time of year when beavers are preparing to take shelter in their dams for the winter months. Other North American names for the Moon have also referred to animals preparing for winter weather, like the Deer Rutting Moon and Digging Moon.

NASA NARROWS SELECTION OF MOON LANDING SITES FOR ARTEMIS ASTRONAUTS

November's full Moon is known as a Supermoon because it happens during perigee, the Moon’s closest distance to Earth.

Skygazers will be treated to back-to-back Supermoons in the last quarter of the year. October’s Hunter Moon was also a Supermoon.

After the full Moon, there are several ongoing meteor showers to look up for. The Leonids meteor shower reaches peak activity overnight on Nov. 17 into Nov. 18.

It's hard to believe 2024 is almost gone, but the final full Moon of the year happens on Dec. 15 and is known as the Cold Moon.