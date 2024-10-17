Search
Earth & Space
See it: Hunter's Moon shines brightest Thursday night in Supermoon spectacular

The Hunter's Moon, the largest full Moon of the year, will shine brightest after sunset.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
NEW YORK – A Supermoon is gracing our skies on Thursday night, and it's going to be a showstopper.

HUNTER’S MOON RISING THIS WEEK WILL BE BRIGHTEST SUPERMOON OF THE YEAR

  • The full hunter's moon rises in the night sky on October 17, 2024 in Shuangyashan, Heilongjiang Province of China.
    Image 1 of 4

    The full hunter's moon rises in the night sky on October 17, 2024 in Shuangyashan, Heilongjiang Province of China. (VCG/VCG)

  • The full hunter's moon rises in the night sky over a ferris wheel on October 16, 2024 in Weihai, Shandong Province of China.
    Image 2 of 4

    The full Hunter's Moon rises in the night sky over a ferris wheel on October 16, 2024 in Weihai, Shandong Province of China. (Yang Zhili/VCG)

  • The full hunter's moon rises in the night sky over buildings on October 16, 2024 in Huaibei, Anhui Province of China.
    Image 3 of 4

    The full Hunter's Moon rises in the night sky over buildings on October 16, 2024 in Huaibei, Anhui Province of China. (VCG/VCG)

  • The full October moon, known as the Hunter's sets behind Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, October 17, 2024. (Photo by via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 4

    The full October moon, known as the Hunter's, sets behind Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, October 17, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA Images)

Images from China overnight offer a preview of what U.S. viewers can expect.

The Hunter's Moon is a Supermoon because it occurs at perigee, the Moon's closest point to Earth. This is the third of four consecutive Supermoons, and it's set to be the brightest, though only by a slight margin. 

While the Moon appeared full earlier this week, it was officially at its fullest at 7:26 AM EDT Thursday. However, to witness its stunning glow in North America, you'll want to wait until after sunset Thursday night.

NEW MINI-MOON TO ORBIT EARTH BUT WON’T STAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD FOR LONG

Named after the Harvest Moon, the Hunter's Moon has been recognized since at least 1710, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

HERE’S A LIST OF FUTURE CELESTIAL EVENTS

The next full moon, the Beaver Moon on Nov. 15, will also be a Supermoon.

