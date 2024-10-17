See it: Hunter's Moon shines brightest Thursday night in Supermoon spectacular

NEW YORK – A Supermoon is gracing our skies on Thursday night, and it's going to be a showstopper.

The Hunter's Moon, the largest full Moon of the year, will shine brightest after sunset.

Images from China overnight offer a preview of what U.S. viewers can expect.

The Hunter's Moon is a Supermoon because it occurs at perigee, the Moon's closest point to Earth. This is the third of four consecutive Supermoons, and it's set to be the brightest, though only by a slight margin.

While the Moon appeared full earlier this week, it was officially at its fullest at 7:26 AM EDT Thursday. However, to witness its stunning glow in North America, you'll want to wait until after sunset Thursday night.

Named after the Harvest Moon, the Hunter's Moon has been recognized since at least 1710, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

The next full moon, the Beaver Moon on Nov. 15, will also be a Supermoon.