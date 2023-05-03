Watch: Curious brown bear sniffs out car in Minnesota
The driver, Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch, can be heard asking the bear "How’s it going?" and "What can I do for you?".
REDBY, Minn. - As warmer weather approaches, more and more wildfire are becoming active across Minnesota.
Earlier this week, a bear in Redby, Minnesota, was spotted approaching a driver’s vehicle, while the driver – Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch – asks "How’s it going?" and "What can I do for you?".
No one was hurt during the incident, and the bear was able to proceed on its way during the 45-second encounter.
Last week, a mama bear and her three cubs roamed around Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove.
Authorities warn people to never feed wildlife that can be dangerous on top of inquisitive.