Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Curious brown bear sniffs out car in Minnesota

The driver, Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch, can be heard asking the bear "How’s it going?" and "What can I do for you?".

By Nick Longworth Source FOX 9
The driver can be heard asking the bear "How’s it going?" and "What can I do for you?". (Courtesy: Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch) 01:27

Watch: Curious brown bear sniffs out car in Minnesota

The driver can be heard asking the bear "How’s it going?" and "What can I do for you?". (Courtesy: Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch)

REDBY, Minn. - As warmer weather approaches, more and more wildfire are becoming active across Minnesota.

Earlier this week, a bear in Redby, Minnesota, was spotted approaching a driver’s vehicle, while the driver – Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch – asks "How’s it going?" and "What can I do for you?".

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Bear approaches car in northern Minnesota.

Bear approaches car in northern Minnesota.

(Alexander Aman of Everlasting Ranch / FOX Weather)

No one was hurt during the incident, and the bear was able to proceed on its way during the 45-second encounter.

Last week, a mama bear and her three cubs roamed around Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove. 

Authorities warn people to never feed wildlife that can be dangerous on top of inquisitive.

Tags
Loading.