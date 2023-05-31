Ax-2 astronauts return to Earth via successful splashdown off Florida coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Four astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returned to Earth Tuesday night after a successful splashdown off the Florida coast.



The Axiom-2 crew, which included former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, pilot John Shoffner and mission specialists Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni, have spent more than a week in space and conducted more than 20 experiments and demonstrations.

During a rendezvous with the International Space Station (ISS), the private crew conducted medical research, studied cloud seeding and participated in several technological demonstrations.

The Ax-2 mission was full of historical firsts, with Whitson becoming the first woman to lead a private spaceflight and Saudi Arabia paying for the seats for

Barnawi and Alqarni.

Barnawi, a biomedical researcher, became the first woman astronaut in the Middle Eastern country’s history. Shoffner became the first person from Alaska to fly to space.

33.3 million miles in space

The crew launched on May 21 and spent eight days on the ISS, logging just over 3.33 million miles as it orbited Earth 126 times before it's splashdown at 11:04 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The AX-2 launch was Axiom Space’s second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

The space company and NASA are already planning for a third launch mission later this year, which will be known as Ax-3 and last at least two weeks.

"Axiom Space’s selection to lead the next private astronaut mission to the International Space Station enables us to continue expanding access to nations, academia, commercial entities, and emerging industries to research, test, and demonstrate new technologies in microgravity," Michael Suffredini, CEO and president of Axiom Space, said after his company’s selection.

A crew for the Ax-3 mission to the ISS has not been publicly announced.