See fall foliage from space as leaves reach peak color in Northeast

LUDLOW, VT – As the vibrant colors of reds and oranges emerge on satellite imagery taken over the Northeast, tourists have faced the challenges of Mother Nature, which may result in anything but a banner year for local businesses.

The NOAA imagery showed significant changes in the leaves from the central Appalachians through many parts of New England, with some areas at peak foliage.

FALL FOLIAGE TRACKER: DISCOVER MAPS AND WHERE TO SEE THE MOST BRILLIANT COLORS ACROSS THE US

The changing of the leaves may be no more significant for the economic impact than in Vermont, which is responsible for some of the $30 billion spent annually in sightseeing areas across the country.

Some communities that reap the rewards include Manchester, Woodstock, Ludlow and even Montpelier, but a combination of the ongoing recovery from summer flooding and an extended period of rainfall over the fall hasn’t been the best welcoming committee.

With the rain expected to fall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe and the already soggy start to meteorological fall, some communities will top two weeks of rainfall during September and October.

Andrew Molen is a chef and operator of several businesses in the heart of Vermont and told FOX Weather that visitors haven’t returned in the droves needed to support a turnaround.

"The only problem that we actually have right now is getting people to come up and visit us. We’re actually down 35% in tourism, which is unfortunate, even though the town is thriving. A lot of businesses haven’t come back, but a lot have been able to rally," said Molen.

FALL DRIVING WARNING: WET LEAVES CAN BE AS SLIPPERY AS ICE

Northeast Fall Foliage Map

(FOX Weather)



Despite the weather, large parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine have recently reached peak status. As the calendar flips into the last month of meteorological fall, the region will transition into past peak status.

According to experts at the U.S. Forest Service, a combination of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp nights can help enhance the most vivid colors.

Nights must stay above freezing but get cold enough to prevent sugars from exiting the leaves in order to see some of the most unique colors.

The majority of communities, including the entire Interstate 95 corridor, have reported just spotty foliage, with their peaks still weeks away.