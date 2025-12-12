Search
Earth & Space
Ancient ghost lake reappears in Death Valley National Park after record rainfall

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FILE: Atmospheric rivers bring lake to Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif.– An ancient lake that rarely appears, has reemerged once again in the driest place in North America — Death Valley National Park.  

Lake Manly, a lake that was once 100 miles long and 600 feet deep more than 100,000 years ago, now only reappears after excessive rainfall in Death Valley National Park

Badwater Basin is the lowest point in North America, lying 282 feet below sea level, and normally lies empty as a dry salt flat, according to the National Park Service. 

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ATTRACTS TOURISTS SEEKING TO VISIT HOTTEST PLACE ON EARTH

DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Tourists visit Badwater Basin as 'Extreme Heat Warning' issued in Death Valley National Park of California, United States on May 29, 2025.

DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Tourists visit Badwater Basin as an 'Extreme Heat Warning' was issued in Death Valley National Park of California, United States on May 29, 2025. Badwater Basin is the lowest point in North America, with an elevation of 282 feet (86 meters) below sea level. The basin is a salt-flat depression surrounded by mountains, and its name comes from the saltwater springs and pools that exist within the area. (Photo byT via Getty Images)

(Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu / Getty Images)

After a record-breaking 2.41 inches of rainfall recorded from September to November from fall storms, Badwater Basin has started collecting water again, forming Lake Manly. 

The amount of rainfall recorded in Death Valley in November alone was 1.76 inches, breaking a 100-year-old record of 1.70 inches set in 1923, the national park said. 

A shallow Lake Manly has formed in Badwater Basin in December 2025.

(NPS photo – Savannah M. Sanford / FOX Weather)

Though not even deep enough to cover your shoes in most places right now, Lake Manly has a recent history of being deep enough to allow boating and kayaking. 

Most recently in 2023, after Hurricane Hilary dropped enough water to fill the lake two feet, and in February 2024, after the lake filled up with at least a foot of water following a winter of 51 atmospheric rivers from 2023-2024.

NASA SATELLITE SHOWS JUST HOW BIG DEATH VALLEY'S GHOST LAKE REALLY WAS IN 2024

Lake Manly on February 12, 2024 reflecting mountains.

FILE: Lake Manly on February 12, 2024 reflecting mountains.

(NPS / K. Skilling / FOX Weather)

Numerous roads throughout Death Valley National Park have closed due to debris left by flooding, leaving the roads impassable. 

The national park said most of Death Valley's most popular sites remain open and accessible. 

Visitors are advised to use caution when visiting the park in case of closed roads or flood debris. 

