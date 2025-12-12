Ancient ghost lake reappears in Death Valley National Park after record rainfall

DEATH VALLEY, Calif.– An ancient lake that rarely appears, has reemerged once again in the driest place in North America — Death Valley National Park.

Lake Manly, a lake that was once 100 miles long and 600 feet deep more than 100,000 years ago, now only reappears after excessive rainfall in Death Valley National Park.

Badwater Basin is the lowest point in North America, lying 282 feet below sea level, and normally lies empty as a dry salt flat, according to the National Park Service.

After a record-breaking 2.41 inches of rainfall recorded from September to November from fall storms, Badwater Basin has started collecting water again, forming Lake Manly.

The amount of rainfall recorded in Death Valley in November alone was 1.76 inches, breaking a 100-year-old record of 1.70 inches set in 1923, the national park said.

Though not even deep enough to cover your shoes in most places right now, Lake Manly has a recent history of being deep enough to allow boating and kayaking.

Most recently in 2023, after Hurricane Hilary dropped enough water to fill the lake two feet, and in February 2024, after the lake filled up with at least a foot of water following a winter of 51 atmospheric rivers from 2023-2024.

Numerous roads throughout Death Valley National Park have closed due to debris left by flooding, leaving the roads impassable.

The national park said most of Death Valley's most popular sites remain open and accessible.

Visitors are advised to use caution when visiting the park in case of closed roads or flood debris.