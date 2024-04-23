Watch: Thrashing alligator wrestled on Florida tarmac after wondering onto Air Force base

TAMPA, Fla. – A toothy intruder was apprehended Monday after it was wrangled on the tarmac of an Air Force base in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission's (FWC) animal control officers had to utilize ropes to manage the strength of an almost 10-foot-long alligator who had sought refuge at MacDill Air Force Base in Hillsborough County.

Before its capture, the alligator was seen wedged tightly between the landing gear of an aircraft.

The alligator was eventually relocated to the Hillsborough River, officials said.

"Special thanks to FWC for the assist," the base wrote on Facebook. "They think Elvis pushed this guy away from home."

According to FOX 13 in Tampa, Elvis is an even bigger gator known to inhabit the area regularly.

The FWC reports that alligator courtship typically starts in early April, with mating season occurring in May or June.