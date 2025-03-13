Which cities in US have worst air quality? New report highlights alarming global trends

STEINACH, Switzerland – A report released by a Swiss air quality technology company highlights alarming trends in global air quality, revealing that many communities are falling short of the goals set by the World Health Organization.

IQAir analyzed data from over 40,000 air quality monitoring stations across 138 countries and found that only 17% of cities worldwide meet the criteria set by the WHO.

According to the report, the U.S. ranked 116th out of 138 countries measured, with poor air quality recorded in areas around Los Angeles and Ontario, California.

Outside the West Coast, South Padre Island, Texas, was noted as having the most polluted air in the U.S., likely due to intermittent smoke from extreme Mexican wildfires in 2024.

Other cities that made up the bottom of the list included Shafter and Ontario in California, along with Burns, Oregon and Garden Valley, Idaho.

Similar to South Texas, all communities that ranked poorly on the 2024 list have had recent bouts with extensive smoke from wildfires, but researchers did not identify specific sources of pollution.

The Seattle area ranked as one of the cleanest larger cities by air quality in 2024.

The United States' Environmental Protection Agency uses the Air Quality Index (AQI) to measure and communicate pollutant levels in the air.

The AQI scale runs from 0 to 500, with higher values indicating poorer air quality. A value between 0-50 is considered "good," while anything over 301 is deemed "hazardous."

When pollution levels are forecast to reach "unhealthy" levels or higher, authorities can issue an Air Quality Alert to advise the public on how to protect themselves from potentially harmful air.

According to the group, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Estonia, Grenada, Iceland and New Zealand had the cleanest air in 2024, while Chad, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and India ranked as the most polluted.

Chad's air quality readings were 18 times higher than WHO guidelines, while India's levels were more than 10 times the annual standards.

"Air pollution remains a critical threat to both human health and environmental stability, yet vast populations remain unaware of their exposure levels," Frank Hammes, CEO of IQAir, said in a statement. "Air quality data saves lives. It creates much-needed awareness, informs policy decisions, guides public health interventions, and empowers communities to take action to reduce air pollution and protect future generations."

It is important to note that while the report gives an overview of the areas with the poorest air quality, it may not present a complete picture.

The group emphasizes that significant parts of the world still lack sufficient air quality monitoring devices, which could allow pollutants to go undetected.

"There has been notable progress in expanding air quality monitoring across various countries, regions, and territories over the past 12 months. However, considerable gaps still exist in government-operated regulatory systems in many parts of the world. Low-cost air quality monitors—used by citizen scientists, researchers, community advocates, and local organizations—have proven to be effective tools to address these data gaps. These monitors have proven to enhance the availability of crucial data on air pollution levels worldwide," the report authors stated.

To view the full 2024 air quality report, visit: https://www.iqair.com/world-air-quality-report