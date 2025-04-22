When to look for the only 6 meteor showers left to see this year

As we move through the year and check celestial events off the calendar, there are still six meteor showers left to see in 2025.

Some meteor showers happen every year, while others occur figuratively once in a blue moon.

Each of the six meteor showers left in 2025 occurs annually, with peaks from May to December.

Meteor showers, often referred to as "shooting stars," are usually named after the star or constellation closest to where the shower appears in the sky, otherwise known as the meteor shower's radiant, according to NASA.

Skywatchers anticipate some of these showers every year, hoping to catch a glimpse of the light trails in the night sky.

Eta Aquarids meteor shower

Peak : May 5-6

: May 5-6 Where to see: Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere Time to watch: Pre-dawn hours

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower begins in late April and ends in late May. This year's shower begins on April 20 and lasts until May 21.

In the Northern Hemisphere, about 10 meteors can appear per hour, and can be seen closer to Earth's horizon.

According to NASA, viewing the Eta Aquarids in the Southern Hemisphere is preferable due to Aquarius' position in the sky.

Aquarius is the constellation nearest the Eta Aquarids shower, helping viewers know where to look in the sky to find it.

For those hoping to see the meteor shower, NASA recommends getting away from city lights and lying flat on your back with feet facing East.

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower

Peak: July 29-30

July 29-30 Where to see: Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere Time to watch: Mid-evening to dawn

The Southern Delta Aquariids shower is active starting on July 18 and ending in late August. These meteors can be hard to spot, NASA said. If the Moon is visible in the sky, you won't be able to see them.

But, NASA says if you miss the meteors on their peak night at the end of July, you can catch them during the Perseid shower in August. The Southern Delta Aquariids converge with the Perseid meteor shower in late summer every year, meaning the showers meet at a point in the sky.

Much like the Eta Aquarids, the Southern Delta Aquariids' radiant is the constellation Aquarius.

NASA said the Perseid meteor shower will be in the northern part of the sky, while the Southern Delta Aquariids will be in the southern part of the sky.

Perseids meteor shower

Peak : Aug. 12-13

: Aug. 12-13 Where to see: Northern Hemisphere

Northern Hemisphere Time to watch: Pre-dawn hours

The Perseids meteor shower is the most popular meteor shower of the year, according to NASA. It can be seen from July 17 to Aug. 23.

Perseids are bright and known for their fireballs.

Roughly 25 to 100 meteors can be seen per hour during the Perseids shower, according to NASA.

The Perseids' radiant is from the constellation Perseus.

Orionids meteor shower

Peak: Oct. 22-23

Oct. 22-23 Where to see: Northern and Southern Hemispheres

Northern and Southern Hemispheres Time to watch: After midnight

The Orionids, another spectacular and popular meteor show, occurs from Oct. 2- Nov. 12 this year.

These meteors are known for their brightness and their speed, according to NASA.

The Orionids can sometimes also produce fireballs, so look for bright explosions of light when viewing.

NASA says to be patient when looking for the Orionids, as the show can last until dawn.

The Orinoids' radiant is just to the north of Betelguese, the bright star in Orion's constellation, NASA said.

Leonids meteor shower

Peak: Nov. 16-17

Nov. 16-17 Where to see: Northern and Southern Hemispheres

Northern and Southern Hemispheres Time to watch: Around midnight

The Leonids meteor shower is another major shower that occurs every year.

Though the Leonids' radiant is the constellation Leo, NASA says to not look only there, as Leonids can be across the night sky.

Normally, Leonid showers produce about three meteors per hour. But, every 33 years or so, viewers might catch a Leonid storm, where hundreds to thousands of meteors can be expected per hour.

NASA said Lenoids are known for fireballs and earth-grazers, meteors that streak close to the Earth's horizon.

Geminids meteor shower

Peak: Dec. 12-13

Dec. 12-13 Where to see: Worldwide

Worldwide Time to watch: Night and pre-dawn hours

The final meteor shower of 2025 is the Geminids meteor shower.

The Geminids shower occurs every year, and is known as one of the most reliable meteor showers, according to NASA.

This year, the Geminids start on Dec. 1 and end just before Christmas on Dec. 21.

Geminids showers can start around 9 or 10 p.m., making them great for young skygazers, NASA said.

This shower can be seen all across the world, NASA reports.

The Geminids usually produce between 40–50 meteors per hour. During its peak, 120 meteors per hour can be seen.

The constellation Gemini is the radiant for the Geminids meteor shower.