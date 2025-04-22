Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

When to look for the only 6 meteor showers left to see this year

Each of the six meteor showers left in 2025 occurs annually, with peaks from May to December.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
This video shows a stunning Northern Lights display dancing across the night sky above Sutherland, Scotland, in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Watch: People across United Kingdom treated to Northern Lights display

This video shows a stunning Northern Lights display dancing across the night sky above Sutherland, Scotland, in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

As we move through the year and check celestial events off the calendar, there are still six meteor showers left to see in 2025.

Some meteor showers happen every year, while others occur figuratively once in a blue moon. 

Each of the six meteor showers left in 2025 occurs annually, with peaks from May to December. 

Meteor showers, often referred to as "shooting stars," are usually named after the star or constellation closest to where the shower appears in the sky, otherwise known as the meteor shower's radiant, according to NASA

Skywatchers anticipate some of these showers every year, hoping to catch a glimpse of the light trails in the night sky. 

SEE IT: LYRID METEOR SHOWER PEAKS IN DAZZLING WORLDWIDE DISPLAY

We call them shooting stars, but it's actually meteors that create dazzling streaks of light across our night sky.

Meteor showers explained: what to know and how to watch

We call them shooting stars, but it's actually meteors that create dazzling streaks of light across our night sky.

Eta Aquarids meteor shower

  • Peak: May 5-6
  • Where to see: Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere
  • Time to watch: Pre-dawn hours

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower begins in late April and ends in late May.  This year's shower begins on April 20 and lasts until May 21. 

In the Northern Hemisphere, about 10 meteors can appear per hour, and can be seen closer to Earth's horizon. 

According to NASA, viewing the Eta Aquarids in the Southern Hemisphere is preferable due to Aquarius' position in the sky. 

Aquarius is the constellation nearest the Eta Aquarids shower, helping viewers know where to look in the sky to find it. 

For those hoping to see the meteor shower, NASA recommends getting away from city lights and lying flat on your back with feet facing East. 

'SMILEY FACE' FROM SPACE IN RARE PLANETARY ALIGNMENT VISIBLE WORLDWIDE FRIDAY

Eta Aquarid meteor

An Eta Aquarid meteor streaks over north Georgia on April 29, 2012.

(NASA / NASA)

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower 

  • Peak: July 29-30
  • Where to see: Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere
  • Time to watch: Mid-evening to dawn

The Southern Delta Aquariids shower is active starting on July 18 and ending in late August. These meteors can be hard to spot, NASA said. If the Moon is visible in the sky, you won't be able to see them. 

But, NASA says if you miss the meteors on their peak night at the end of July, you can catch them during the Perseid shower in August. The Southern Delta Aquariids converge with the Perseid meteor shower in late summer every year, meaning the showers meet at a point in the sky. 

Much like the Eta Aquarids, the Southern Delta Aquariids' radiant is the constellation Aquarius. 

NASA said the Perseid meteor shower will be in the northern part of the sky, while the Southern Delta Aquariids will be in the southern part of the sky.

HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH A METEOR SHOWER WITH YOUR PHONE

NASA Astronaut Don Petit shared an incredible video showing the Northern Lights from the International Space Station as it was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Watch: Astronaut captures stunning video of Northern Lights from International Space Station

NASA Astronaut Don Petit shared an incredible video showing the Northern Lights from the International Space Station as it was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Perseids meteor shower 

  • Peak: Aug. 12-13
  • Where to see: Northern Hemisphere
  • Time to watch: Pre-dawn hours

The Perseids meteor shower is the most popular meteor shower of the year, according to NASA. It can be seen from July 17 to Aug. 23. 

Perseids are bright and known for their fireballs. 

Roughly 25 to 100 meteors can be seen per hour during the Perseids shower, according to NASA.

The Perseids' radiant is from the constellation Perseus. 

WHY THE CLOSEST SUPERMOON OF THE YEAR WILL BE INVISIBLE TO EARTH

Perseid meteor shower on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia.

Perseid meteor shower on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia.

(NASA / NASA)

Orionids meteor shower 

  • Peak: Oct. 22-23
  • Where to see: Northern and Southern Hemispheres
  • Time to watch: After midnight

The Orionids, another spectacular and popular meteor show, occurs from Oct. 2- Nov. 12 this year. 

These meteors are known for their brightness and their speed, according to NASA. 

The Orionids can sometimes also produce fireballs, so look for bright explosions of light when viewing. 

NASA says to be patient when looking for the Orionids, as the show can last until dawn.  

The Orinoids' radiant is just to the north of Betelguese, the bright star in Orion's constellation, NASA said. 

SEE IT: NASA'S LUCY SPACECRAFT SENDS BACK FIRST IMAGES OF POTATO-SHAPED ASTEROID DONALDJOHANSON

Fireball breaks

This was moments before the fireball hit Earth's atmosphere, and broke into pieces during the Orionid meteor shower. 

(Brenda Tate & Tim Doucette via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Leonids meteor shower 

  • Peak: Nov. 16-17
  • Where to see: Northern and Southern Hemispheres
  • Time to watch: Around midnight

The Leonids meteor shower is another major shower that occurs every year. 

Though the Leonids' radiant is the constellation Leo, NASA says to not look only there, as Leonids can be across the night sky. 

Normally, Leonid showers produce about three meteors per hour. But, every 33 years or so, viewers might catch a Leonid storm, where hundreds to thousands of meteors can be expected per hour. 

NASA said Lenoids are known for fireballs and earth-grazers, meteors that streak close to the Earth's horizon. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

FILE- BAZHOU, CHINA - NOVEMBER 17. 2021 - Starry sky over Hora Mountain in Bayingoleng Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on the early morning of November 17, 2021. On winter nights, the Leonid meteor shower is coming. (Photo credit should read via Getty Images)

FILE- BAZHOU, CHINA - NOVEMBER 17. 2021 - Starry sky over Hora Mountain in Bayingoleng Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on the early morning of November 17, 2021. On winter nights, the Leonid meteor shower is coming. 

(Xue Bing / Costfoto/Future Publishing  / Getty Images)

Geminids meteor shower 

  • Peak: Dec. 12-13
  • Where to see: Worldwide
  • Time to watch: Night and pre-dawn hours

The final meteor shower of 2025 is the Geminids meteor shower

The Geminids shower occurs every year, and is known as one of the most reliable meteor showers, according to NASA. 

This year, the Geminids start on Dec. 1 and end just before Christmas on Dec. 21. 

The Geminids meteor shower is seen at the top of Niubei Mountain in Ya 'an, Sichuan Province, China, Dec 14, 2023.

The Geminids meteor shower is seen at the top of Niubei Mountain in Ya 'an, Sichuan Province, China, Dec 14, 2023. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Geminids showers can start around 9 or 10 p.m., making them great for young skygazers, NASA said. 

This shower can be seen all across the world, NASA reports. 

The Geminids usually produce between 40–50 meteors per hour. During its peak, 120 meteors per hour can be seen. 

The constellation Gemini is the radiant for the Geminids meteor shower. 

Tags
Loading...