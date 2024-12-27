5 endangered Florida panthers found dead in the last month

Over the past month, five Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles in South Florida, according to the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The state animal of Florida, the Florida panther has been on the federal endangered species list since 1967 with only 120-230 adult panthers left in the wild.

This year, 35 panthers have been found dead, and five of those deaths have occurred since Nov. 29. FFWCC officials said the two most recent deaths were discovered within two days of each other.

The five most recent deaths were of male panthers between the ages of 7-8 months and 9 years, the FFWCC said. They were discovered in Collier, Highlands, Hardee and Glades Counties.

This year’s deaths are the most discovered since 2016, when 42 of the panthers were found dead.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Florida panthers are one of the state’s two native cat species, with bobcats being the other, according to officials.

The animals live throughout the state and into parts of Georgia, the FFWCC said. However, most of the cats are found south of Lake Okeechobee in southern Florida.