Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes southeast Missouri, shakes felt across six US states

COOTER, Missouri – A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck southeastern Missouri, with shaking reported across multiple states in the Midwest and Southeast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

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The earthquake occurred in the Missouri Bootheel, near Cooter, around 12:59 p.m. CDT, near the Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky state lines.

Since 2000, there have only been 10 other instances of at least a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in the region, according to the USGS.

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Thursday’s quake ranks among the five strongest in the past 25 years.

The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, which tracks shaking, damage and intensity, reported the shakes were felt in six U.S. states: Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Mississippi.