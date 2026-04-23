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Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes southeast Missouri, shakes felt across six US states

Since 2000, there have only been 10 other instances of at least a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in the region.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
Residents across parts of Louisiana were rattled by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake on March 5. This is security camera video from Coushatta near the epicenter. The USGS said it had received more than 1,100 reports of shaking as far north as Shreveport, along with some in southern Arkansas and western Texas. 00:20

FILE – Watch: Rare magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles Louisiana

Residents across parts of Louisiana were rattled by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake on March 5. This is security camera video from Coushatta near the epicenter. The USGS said it had received more than 1,100 reports of shaking as far north as Shreveport, along with some in southern Arkansas and western Texas.

COOTER, Missouri – A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck southeastern Missouri, with shaking reported across multiple states in the Midwest and Southeast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

POWERFUL MAGNITUDE 4.6 EARTHQUAKE RATTLES CITIES ACROSS CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

The earthquake occurred in the Missouri Bootheel, near Cooter, around 12:59 p.m. CDT, near the Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky state lines.

FOX Weather Earthquake Tracker

Since 2000, there have only been 10 other instances of at least a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in the region, according to the USGS.

MASSIVE MAGNITUDE 7.4 EARTHQUAKE RATTLES NORTHERN JAPAN AS THREAT DOWNGRADED TO TSUNAMI ADVISORY FOR COAST

Thursday’s quake ranks among the five strongest in the past 25 years.

FOX Weather Earthquake Shake Intensity Map

The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, which tracks shaking, damage and intensity, reported the shakes were felt in six U.S. states: Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Mississippi.

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