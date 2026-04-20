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Massive magnitude 7.4 earthquake rattles northern Japan as threat downgraded to Tsunami Advisory for coast

According to the USGS, Japan records more earthquakes than any other country due to its location on the active Pacific Ring of Fire — the massive, 25,000-mile ring of volcanoes and tectonic plate boundaries where 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan just before 5 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the USGS. Japan's government has issued Tsunami Warnings for prefectures along the east coast of Japan's main island, Honshu. Tsunami Warnings are also in effect for the northern island of Hokkaido. People within these warnings are being told to evacuate to higher ground. There's no tsunami threat for Hawaii or Guam, according to NOAA's U.S. Tsunami Warning System. 00:59

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rattles Miyako, Japan, triggering Tsunami Warnings and evacuations

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan just before 5 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the USGS. Japan's government has issued Tsunami Warnings for prefectures along the east coast of Japan's main island, Honshu. Tsunami Warnings are also in effect for the northern island of Hokkaido. People within these warnings are being told to evacuate to higher ground. There's no tsunami threat for Hawaii or Guam, according to NOAA's U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

MIYAKO, Japan — A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan just before 5 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the USGS. Japan's government issued Tsunami Warnings for prefectures along the east coast of Japan's main island, Honshu. 

Japan earthquake
(FOX Weather)

 

Tsunami Warnings were also in effect for the northern island of Hokkaido. People within these warnings were told to evacuate to higher ground.

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Shaking was felt some 165 miles from the epicenter of a magnitude 7.4 earthquake off the coast of Japan. Pots and pans swayed and water overflowed at a ramen shop in Yamagata. 00:31

Watch: Massive magnitude 7.4 earthquake rattles Japan

Shaking was felt some 165 miles from the epicenter of a magnitude 7.4 earthquake off the coast of Japan. Pots and pans swayed and water overflowed at a ramen shop in Yamagata.

Those warnings were downgraded to a Tsunami Advisory for waves of up to 3 feet, shortly after 8 p.m. That's after the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said tsunami wave heights of approximately 9.8 feet were expected shortly after the quake for Iwate Prefecture and Hokkaido.

Tsunami alerts
(FOX Weather)

 

There's no tsunami threat for Hawaii or Guam, according to NOAA's U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

The quake was centered 62 miles east-northeast of Miyako, some 6 miles below the surface.

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The JMA warned that earthquakes of similar magnitude could follow in the next 2–3 days.

According to the USGS, Japan records more earthquakes than any other country due to its location on the active Pacific Ring of Fire — the massive, 25,000-mile ring of volcanoes and tectonic plate boundaries where 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

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