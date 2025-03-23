The 10 best places in the world for stargazing

The world has plenty of beautiful sights to visit in the daylight, but what are the best places to go to see the Northern Lights or stars? Research reveals the best places to stargaze in the world, and some of them may not be where you expect.

Researchers with Planet Cruise found 10 of the best worldwide locations to stargaze.

Each location was ranked based on several factors: latitude, elevation, average light pollution and the number of Instagram posts about the Northern Lights at that location.

First place went to Interlaken, Switzerland, a place high in the mountains at more than 11,000 feet elevation. It has low light pollution and only a few dozen Instagram posts.

The Milky Way is often visible in Interlaken and the area is popular for winter sports and outdoor activities, Planet Cruise found.

In second place, another European getaway is Reykjavik, Iceland. This popular tourist destination has recently been in the headlines for its volcanic eruptions.

Reykjavik was ranked second for its high latitude, which makes it a great location to see the Northern Lights.

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park in Canada took third place for its low light pollution and higher elevations. The park also has more than 10,000 Instagram posts mentioning Northern Lights, and the park borders the U.S. in Montana.

According to Planet Cruise, Mauna Kea in Hawaii took fourth place. It is over 13,000 feet high and has little light pollution.

In fifth place is Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, a salt flat. This location is less visited than some of the others, with no light pollution, high elevation and zero mentions on Instagram, making it a unique spot to stargaze.

Salar de Uyuni is also known as the largest salt flat in the world.

Four more places in Europe took four of the five spots in sixth through tenth place, according to Planet Cruise.

Sixth place is Leknes, Norway, a popular spot on Instagram. Seventh goes to Lapland, Finland, a location with low light pollution and a few thousand social media mentions.

In eighth place is Gantrisch Dark Sky Zone, Switzerland. This location has basically no light pollution, higher elevation and only a few Instagram posts.

Ninth place is Hehuan Mountain in Taiwan. This mountain also has almost no light pollution and has a very high elevation, making it a beautiful spot to look for stars.

The 10th best spot to stargaze is in Finland, according to Planet Cruise. Kittila has low light pollution and is nearly 850 feet above sea level.

Here is the full list and rankings of the 10 best worldwide stargazing spots, according to Planet Cruise.

1. Interlaken, Switzerland

2. Reykjavik, Iceland

3. Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, Canada

4. Mauna Kea, Hawaii, USA

5. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

6. Leknes, Norway

7. Lapland, Finland

8. Gantrisch Dark Sky Zone, Switzerland

9. Hehuan Mountain, Taiwan

10. Kittila, Finland