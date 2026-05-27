Beat the heat with window AC deals from LG, GE and more up to 30% off

Warm weather is here. Now's the time to grab an air conditioner before heat waves hit. Find deals from Frigidaire, LG and BLACK+DECKER on Amazon and Lowe's, and save up to 30%. Options range from small, budget-friendly models for tight spaces to 14,000 BTU units that can cool larger rooms.

Original price: $189

Frigidaire's 5,000 BTU air conditioner cools spaces up to 150 square feet, making it a smart choice for a bedroom or home office. The washable filter cuts down on replacement costs, while the extra long cord helps you avoid bulky extension cords.

Original price: $614.27

Built for spaces up to 700 square feet, the BLACK+DECKER air conditioner keeps rooms cold with three cooling modes and three fan speeds. Auto mode adjusts the temperature automatically to help save energy without letting your space get too warm. At 30% off, it's also the biggest discount on our list.

Original price: $429

Another Frigidaire model, this 10,000 BTU air conditioner cools larger spaces and offers three fan speeds to choose from. Eco Mode helps maintain a comfortable temperature while lowering energy use, and Dry Mode helps remove excess moisture from the air on especially humid days.

Original price: $249

Get relief from hot temperatures with LG's 6,000 BTU air conditioner. Its low setting runs quietly, so it won't interrupt sleep. Designed for rooms up to 250 square feet, it also includes a remote control that lets you adjust the temperature without leaving the couch.

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Original price: $459

GE’s ClearView air conditioner balances evenly on both sides of the window for easier installation and added stability. It's also one of the quieter models available and built-in Wi-Fi lets you control the temperature from anywhere using the SmartHQ app. You can even connect it to Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.

Original price: $509.99

Midea’s 12,000 BTU air conditioner cools large rooms and small homes with an airflow range of up to 20 feet. The unit is 35% more energy efficient than similar models, helping keep electricity costs down. Built-in Wi-Fi also lets you control the temperature from anywhere through the SmartHome app or with Alexa and Google voice commands.

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Original price: $179.99

Midea's EasyCool air conditioner offers seven temperatures to help keep small rooms comfortable. It runs quieter than a refrigerator, so you can watch TV or hold a conversation without extra noise. The washable filter also helps cut down on the cost of replacements.

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The Windmill 6,000 BTU air conditioner features a sleeker, more modern design than many traditional units and setup only requires a few parts for quick, easy installation. You can control the unit from anywhere with the Windmill Air app or through Alexa and Google commands. The washable filter also helps reduce pollen and other airborne allergens.

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