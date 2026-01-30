Be ready for the bomb cyclone: FOX Weather's top gear picks, from shovels to generators

Snow is already hitting large parts of the country, and forecasters expect winter storms to impact states up and down the East Coast this weekend. To help you prepare for everything from nor’easters to bomb cyclones, this one-stop-shop guide rounds up the essentials you need to weather the next storm — from cold-weather clothing and snow-cleanup gear to generators and other emergency must-haves.

Generators and power stations

If the power goes out, you’ll want one of these on hand to keep appliances and larger devices running.

Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station: $1,599.99 (54% off)

Westinghouse 25,500-watt portable inverter generator: $499 (27% off)

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 portable power station: $799 (20% off)

GENMAX portable inverter generator: $999.99 (20% off)

EF ECOFLOW portable power station DELTA 2: $388 (19% off)

Original price: $1,799

Designed for larger homes, the DuroStar 13,000-watt generator delivers serious backup power. Its tri-fuel design lets you run it on gas, propane, or natural gas, giving you hours of flexibility during an outage. It powers lights, appliances, and heating or cooling systems with ease, and the electric start means you’re up and running at the push of a button, no shoulder-yanking required.

Original price: $799

The Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station provides reliable backup power with 11 charging ports to keep essential devices running. It stands out for its ultra-fast recharge time, reaching a full charge in under an hour. From powering a home refrigerator to charging multiple electronics at once during an outage, this portable battery handles the job. Plus, its smartphone app lets you customize charging speeds and monitor real-time power use.

Jackery recently added the Explorer 1500 Ultra to its lineup of portable power stations, delivering durable, dependable power built with campers in mind. However, it's a monster-generator for indoor use during a brutal storm. The battery pack resists water and survives drops of up to one meter, while its 1,800-watt output powers sump pumps, most household appliances, lights, and tools without lag. During winter storms and outages, this generator continues to perform in temperatures as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Original price: $899

The Champion 4,000-watt generator runs on either gasoline or propane and includes a carbon monoxide auto shutoff for added safety. It delivers up to 10 hours of run time on gas or up to 25 hours on propane and operates quietly, a welcome bonus during blackouts. Once power returns, its RV-ready outlets make it easy to use with a wide range of devices.

Original price: $639.99

This durable, mid-tier Wen generator delivers 8,000 watts of power — enough to keep a home running during an outage. An electric start powers it on with the push of a button, and it runs for up to 10.5 hours at 50% capacity. The generator operates on gasoline or propane, though propane use reduces wattage. For added safety, the CO Shutdown Sensor automatically shuts the system off if it detects dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Power banks

These handheld devices keep small and medium-sized electronics charged, even if the power goes out.

NOCO boost car jump starter: $99.95 (20% off)

INIU portable charger: $19.99 (17% off)

Anker Nano portable charger: $45.99 (23% off)

Belkin portable charger with cables: $34.99 (13% off)

Solar charger power bank: $35.99 (40% off)

Original price: $229.99

Anker’s Prime power bank delivers up to 300 watts across two USB-C and one USB-A ports — enough to keep two MacBook Pros running at full speed. It charges a MacBook Pro or iPhone 16 Pro from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes. Recharging the power bank is just as fast, reaching 50% in as little as 13 minutes and a full charge in about an hour. Its smart display and companion app provide detailed, real-time charging information so you'll always know how much power's left.

Original price: $29.99

Skip packing extra charging cables and bricks with this affordable portable charger. It’s small enough to slip into a pocket, bag or suitcase, and the built-in USB-C and micro USB cables let you charge multiple devices at the same time. Six output ports and three input options support up to six devices. There's even an LED display that shows remaining battery life, so you know when it’s time to recharge.

This slim Anker power bank packs serious power into a pocket-size design. It comes with a flexible built-in cord that stretches as needed, and the durable body stands up to a few hard drops. It can fully charge an iPhone 15 twice and boost battery life from 0% to 50% in about 30 minutes. Use the built-in cord and output port to charge multiple devices with ease.

Snow cleanup gear

Moving snow can be a chore, but tools like shovels, snowblowers and ice scrapers make the job easier.

4-in-1 ice scraper and snow brush: $38.99

Wheeled snow shovel: $116.48 (13% off)

Windshield cover for ice and snow: $23.99 (20% off with coupon)

Original price: $29.99

When snow is in the forecast, a reliable shovel makes all the difference. The heavy-duty Yocada snow shovel features a classic 16-inch blade that clears wide paths quickly and a dual-handle design that helps reduce strain on your back. For faster cleanup, a sled-style snow shovel works like a push plow, moving large piles without lifting wet, heavy snow.

After a storm, clearing snow and ice from your car helps you get back on the road faster. An extendable ice scraper makes it easy to reach the roof, with a snow brush on one end and a scraper on the other. For added value, a two-pack with built-in brushes offers standard scrapers that work well for sharing with family or helping a neighbor.

Clearing heavy snow goes faster with a powerful gas snow blower. This 26-inch model cuts through icy buildup with ease, while multiple forward and reverse speeds give you better control as you work. A single-hand chute control lets you direct snow where you want it, sending it high over banks and bushes. This Craftsman snow blower also features an electric start, so you can skip the strain of a pull start on cold days.

Home prep

Protect your pipes and floors and keep utility bills down with these winter storm must-haves.

Outdoor faucet covers: $6.99 (30% off)

Window installation kit: $15.15 (39% off)

Door draft stopper: $9.99 (33% off)

Original price: $7.53

When a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting, insulating pipes help prevent costly damage, especially in older homes. Frost King foil wrap adds a protective foam layer that helps stop pipes from freezing. For a quicker solution, self-sealing foam sleeves slide over copper pipes in seconds and require no tools.

Original price: $48.99

Along with other emergency supplies, keep a prepacked preparedness kit in your home. This 250-piece survival kit fits neatly into a compact backpack while covering key essentials, from a foldable shovel to a knife and tent. The included first-aid kit comes stocked with bandages, rubber gloves, gauze and other basics.

Clothing

Whether you’re shoveling snow, working outdoors or walking the dog, these clothing essentials help keep you warm.

Women’s Capri leggings with stockings: $23.99 (14% off)

Merino wool hiking socks: $19.99 (26% off)

Thermajohn long johns: $19.99 (50% off)

These Hunter rain boots combine function and style with waterproof construction and interior insulation that block rain, sleet, snow and shallow water. Available in a range of neutral and bright colors, they make it easy to match your personal style.

Original price: $99

This Eddie Bauer jacket keeps you dry no matter the forecast, using two layers of waterproof material to shed moisture and block rain. An adjustable hood opens up or tucks away for added convenience. A women’s version is also available.

Fleece lining and insulation work together in these L.L. Bean boots to fight off the cold. The classic duck boot design features a waterproof rubber bottom and a chain-tread outsole that delivers reliable traction, making them well suited for snowy or wet conditions.

