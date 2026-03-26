Amazon's Big Spring Sale drops these flashlights to their lowest prices – from $17

Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs through March 31, and if there’s one thing worth grabbing before it ends, it’s a reliable flashlight — especially with spring thunderstorm blackouts looming. We’ve lined up the best deals on mini flashlights, headlamps and compact pen lights, starting at just $17. As of writing, all of these are at their lowest prices of the year, according to our price trackers.

READ MORE: 20+ Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that rival Prime Day — up to 78% off

Original price: $49.99

This Nebo flashlight quickly recharges with a micro-USB cord. Water- and dust-resistant, it’s built to handle all types of weather — making it an ideal camping companion. An adjustable design and magnetic base enable hands-free operation, clipping easily to a carabiner or metal surface.

Original price: $29.99

Reach dropped screws and other pieces more easily with this extendable magnetic flashlight. Three LED lights and a flexible neck give you precise visibility, while a built-in magnet collects metal objects.

READ MORE: Amazon's Big Spring Sale: DeWalt, Craftsman and Black+Decker tools start at $11

Original price: $39.99

Clip this Nebo flashlight to your pants for emergency light on the go. Despite its compact size, it delivers powerful brightness with five modes, from Turbo for high output to a low setting for longer use. A two-hour charge gets you back to full battery.

Original price: $33.99

This Nebo pen light is slim enough for small spaces, whether you’re working under your car’s hood or searching beneath your couch. Multiple light modes, including strobe, keep you prepared for emergencies, while the low light helps extend battery life. Higher modes project light over long distances. Power it with AAA batteries or USB recharging.

Original price: $22.65

These Energizer headlamps let you move hands-free and instantly switch between modes with the click of a button. Adjust the beam from dim to high or wide for more intensity. With a beam distance of more than 260 feet, these lamps help you stay alert. Right now, buy two for under $20.

Original price: $23.99

This pack of flashlights is smarter than most. An LCD display shows the remaining battery life, along with five modes — like strobe and SOS — for walking at night or roadside emergencies. Constructed from durable metal, this compact set handles drops with ease.

Original price: $35.54

At under 4 inches, this pocket-friendly Streamlight flashlight is portable and a great everyday carry. It will run for up to 1 1/2 hours on high and more than three hours on low. Use the built-in clip to attach it to your hat, pants or belt.

READ MORE: Amazon's Big Spring Sale tech deals: Up to 63% off AirPods, Anker power banks and more

Original price: $54.99

The OLight Baton4 is a mini flashlight that you can tuck away in your pocket, bag or car for reliable light away from home. It projects light over 500 feet, and a magnetic clip brings hands-free convenience. At just under 2 ounces, it’s comfortable to carry anywhere.

Original price: $79.98

This Volisaber flashlight is now 50% off and doubles as a power bank for travel or emergencies. It has an impressive 3,280-foot spotlight that illuminates your path. Additional settings adjust with a quick twist, and USB charging quickly powers the flashlight for up to 16 hours.

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Original price: $28.90

A three-pack of emergency flashlights comes in handy when you lose power. The four-in-one body acts as a flashlight, nightlight, and desktop light, and automatically turns on when the electricity goes out. It runs for up to six hours on a full charge — enough to get through most outages.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.