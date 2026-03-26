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Amazon's Big Spring Sale drops these flashlights to their lowest prices – from $17

These headlamps, pen lights and rechargeable flashlights are at their lowest prices of the year

By Christopher Murray Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Stock up on flashlights of all kinds during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

(Fox News Composite / FOX Weather)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs through March 31, and if there’s one thing worth grabbing before it ends, it’s a reliable flashlight — especially with spring thunderstorm blackouts looming. We’ve lined up the best deals on mini flashlightsheadlamps and compact pen lights, starting at just $17. As of writing, all of these are at their lowest prices of the year, according to our price trackers.

READ MORE: 20+ Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that rival Prime Day — up to 78% off

Nebo waterproof flashlight: $29.99 (40% off)

Original price: $49.99

Choose from six lighting levels to achieve the right brightness.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

This Nebo flashlight quickly recharges with a micro-USB cord. Water- and dust-resistant, it’s built to handle all types of weather — making it an ideal camping companion. An adjustable design and magnetic base enable hands-free operation, clipping easily to a carabiner or metal surface. 

Extendable magnetic flashlight: $16.99 (43% off)

Original price: $29.99

This extendable flashlight reaches behind and under furniture and appliances.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

Reach dropped screws and other pieces more easily with this extendable magnetic flashlight. Three LED lights and a flexible neck give you precise visibility, while a built-in magnet collects metal objects.

READ MORE: Amazon's Big Spring Sale: DeWalt, Craftsman and Black+Decker tools start at $11

Nebo pocket flashlight: $26.61 (33% off)

Original price: $39.99

Fit this flashlight in any pocket or bag, or clip it to your pants.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

Clip this Nebo flashlight to your pants for emergency light on the go. Despite its compact size, it delivers powerful brightness with five modes, from Turbo for high output to a low setting for longer use. A two-hour charge gets you back to full battery. 

Nebo pen light: $28.89 (15% off)

Original price: $33.99

Brighten hard-to-reach areas with this slim pen light.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

This Nebo pen light is slim enough for small spaces, whether you’re working under your car’s hood or searching beneath your couch. Multiple light modes, including strobe, keep you prepared for emergencies, while the low light helps extend battery life. Higher modes project light over long distances. Power it with AAA batteries or USB recharging.

Energizer LED headlamp, 2-pack: $17.45 (23% off)

Original price: $22.65

Having headlamps in your car or camping gear prepares you for any situation.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

These Energizer headlamps let you move hands-free and instantly switch between modes with the click of a button. Adjust the beam from dim to high or wide for more intensity. With a beam distance of more than 260 feet, these lamps help you stay alert. Right now, buy two for under $20.

Rechargeable flashlights, 2-pack: $16.79 (30% off)

Original price: $23.99

The smart screen shows the light’s battery life.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

This pack of flashlights is smarter than most. An LCD display shows the remaining battery life, along with five modes — like strobe and SOS — for walking at night or roadside emergencies. Constructed from durable metal, this compact set handles drops with ease. 

Streamlight compact flashlight: $24.11 (32% off)

Original price: $35.54

Bring this 4-inch flashlight anywhere.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

At under 4 inches, this pocket-friendly Streamlight flashlight is portable and a great everyday carry. It will run for up to 1 1/2 hours on high and more than three hours on low. Use the built-in clip to attach it to your hat, pants or belt.

READ MORE: Amazon's Big Spring Sale tech deals: Up to 63% off AirPods, Anker power banks and more

OLight Baton4 flashlight: $38.49 (30% off)

Original price: $54.99

This ultra-compact model lights up spaces over 500 feet away.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

The OLight Baton4 is a mini flashlight that you can tuck away in your pocket, bag or car for reliable light away from home. It projects light over 500 feet, and a magnetic clip brings hands-free convenience. At just under 2 ounces, it’s comfortable to carry anywhere.  

Volisaber flashlight: $39.99 (50% off)

Original price: $79.98

This flashlight has a long-lasting battery life and doubles as a power bank.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

This Volisaber flashlight is now 50% off and doubles as a power bank for travel or emergencies. It has an impressive 3,280-foot spotlight that illuminates your path. Additional settings adjust with a quick twist, and USB charging quickly powers the flashlight for up to 16 hours. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Rossex 4-in-1 emergency flashlights: $19.68 (32% off)

Original price: $28.90

These lights are a must during outages.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

three-pack of emergency flashlights comes in handy when you lose power. The four-in-one body acts as a flashlight, nightlight, and desktop light, and automatically turns on when the electricity goes out. It runs for up to six hours on a full charge — enough to get through most outages.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

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