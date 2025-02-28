Despite weather challenges, value of Maine lobsters jumps by $46 million

AUGUSTA, Maine – The commercial fishing industry in Maine brought in more than $709 million worth of harvests in 2024, an increase of nearly $74 million when compared to the same figure in 2023, according to data released by the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

According to the DMR, the state’s commercial fisheries harvested a value $709,509,984 worth of products, led by a jump in lobster production.

Governor Janet Mills praised the industry which had to deal with extensive damage from a powerful winter storm in January 2024.

"During a year shaped by unprecedented storms and damage to our working waterfronts, Maine’s commercial fishermen, aquaculturists, and seafood dealers once again delivered a major economic benefit to our state," Mills said in a statement. "They did so through hard work and their time-honored commitment to producing and delivering the best seafood in the world."

Lobstermen brought in a value of $528.4 million despite a volume that decreased by more than 10 million pounds.

The average price of the giant crustacean was estimated to be around $6.14 per pound, which is the second-highest on record.

DNR credited the strong numbers of seafood to training, meetings and mini-grants which helped support the industry.

Maine is annually the largest lobster-producing state, with a record value of $730.6 million caught in 2021.

"2024 was a challenging year for Maine’s commercial fishing and aquaculture industries," Patrick Keliher, the commissioner of DMR, stated. "The storms that destroyed docks and piers up and down the coast put these industries at serious risk. But thanks to Governor Mills’ success in securing funding, the state has been able help rebuild damaged coastal infrastructure, make it more resilient to the effects of climate change, and protect critically important waterfront access for those who make a living on the water."

Officials did not specify what was behind the drop in lobster weight, but fisheries across many of the world’s basins have previously attributed ocean warming to a drop in marine life populations.